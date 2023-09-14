"Like an attention-seeking teen": Elon Musk trolled over Amber Heard Mercy Overwatch costume revelation

American business magnate Elon Musk was trolled online after he shared an intimate picture of his former girlfriend Amber Heard dressed as a cosplay character. As per the new biography about Musk, released on September 12 and written by Walter Isaacson, the 52-year-old personality once told Heard that she resembled his favorite video game character Mercy from Overwatch.

According to the book, this prompted Amber Heard to design and commission a costume, which took two months to prepare, so that she could role-play for him.

Soon after the extract from the biography went viral, Elon Musk took to his X account to show proof of the moment with Amber Heard dressed in the above-mentioned outfit. On September 13, Musk shared a picture where Heard posed and looked directly into the camera.

But, Musk's move did not sit right with the netizens and one of them commented:

Internet users react to Elon Musk sharing Amber Heard's intimate picture

After Elon Musk gave the photogenic proof of Amber Heard dressing up as Mercy for him, the Internet was furious. Several users slammed and trolled him for sharing the intimate picture on social media without Heard's consent and attacked his character. Others slammed him for "attention-seeking" behavior stating he would do anything to stay relevant.

Mercy is a guardian angel character in the Overwatch world who is renowned for her abilities to heal and strengthen her teammates. She is also a brilliant scientist and a fervent peace activist.

Elon Musk began dating Heard after meeting at the 2016 Met Gala and after her public divorce from actor Johnny Depp.

Their early dates were largely about business, according to Walter, with Amber traveling to the Tesla plant in California to surprise him on his birthday and Elon Musk visiting her on the Aquaman set in Australia, although the two did share a penchant for the nerdier side of life.

Heard revealed that they were dating in an Instagram post in April 2017. After a few months, she wrote about their split in another Instagram post in August 2017. As per People Magazine, they broke up again in February 2018 after getting back together.