When did Elon Musk date Amber Heard? Major biography revelations about tumultuous relationship explored

American business magnate Elon Musk's new biography has shed some light on his relationship with actress Amber Heard. In the biography written by Walter Isaacson, released on September 12, the 52-year-old personality and Heard detailed their romance, which was first sparked in 2016, but was not made official until 2017. In the book, the author states that Elon Musk was "not bred for domestic tranquility" and that most of his relationships included "psychological turmoil."

"The most agonizing of them all was with the actress Amber Heard who drew him into a dark vortex that lasted more than a year and produced deep-seated pain that lingers to this day. It was brutal."

Moreover, it was revealed that Elon Musk's family and brother, Kimbal, "hated her with a passion.” Isaacson dubbed the time of their relationship together as a “hellacious” period in the Tesla owner's life. In the book, Kimbal said:

"She was just so toxic. A nightmare."

Elon Musk's chief of staff Sam Teller draws a comparison of Amber Heard with a comic book villain.

"She was like the Joker in Batman. She didn't have a goal or aim other than chaos. She thrives on destabilizing everything."

Elon Musk sparked an interest in Amber Heard in 2013

In the book's chapter Rocky Relationships, Walter Isaacson stated that Elon Musk first took an interest in Amber Heard after watching her on 2013's Machete Kills, but they met a year later when she was visiting SpaceX.

As per the book, Amber Heard reportedly told Isaacson:

"I guess I could be called a geek for someone who can also be called a hot chick."

The author claimed Musk took her for a ride in a Tesla while she visited SpaceX. The next time they were supposed to meet was at the Met Gala in New York in May 2016. Heard was about to divorce with Johnny Depp and thought Musk was a "breath of fresh air."

A few weeks later, Musk visited Heard in Miami where she was working at the time. He took her to Cape Canaveral, where a Falcon 9 launch was slated to happen.

Heard also made efforts in their relationship as she surprised Musk on his birthday by flying in from Italy.

Things between the duo began to "deepen" in 2017 when Musk flew to Australia to see her while she was filming Aquaman. Another intimate detail about their relationship was that Elon Musk told her that she reminded him of his favorite video game character, Mercy, from Overwatch. Heard reportedly took two months to design a costume so that she could "role play" for him.

After things started to sour, they broke up in July 2017 but patched things up for another five months. The duo broke up for good after December 2017 when they took a "wild" trip to Rio de Janeiro with Musk's brother Kimbal and his family. The book states:

"When they got to the hotel, Elon and Amber had another of their flamethrower fights. She locked herself in the room and started yelling she was afraid she would be attacked and that Elon had taken her passport."

Isaacson said that Heard told him that they had argued, and she also gave him photos and videos of their evening together afterward, which showed the actress and tech mogul kissing on New Year's Eve. Speaking about their relationship, Amber Heard said that she still loves Musk "very much," adding"

"Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him."

As of writing, Musk and Heard have not commented on the new biography detailing their relationship.