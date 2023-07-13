"Just another attention seeking act?": Internet trolls Dylan Mulvaney as she flees to Peru over feeling unsafe in USA

Controversial influencer Dylan Mulvaney has been trolled again after she shared that she went to Peru over feeling unsafe in the United States. On July 11, the trans rights activist uploaded a video on TikTok where she told her followers and viewers that she was currently at Machu Picchu and marveled at the beauty of the place.

Dylan sparked a mass online outrage back in April when she celebrated her "365 Days of Girlhood" through a promotional video of Bud Light. The conservatives called for a boycott of the beer brewer over its commercial advocacy and preaching of the trans community.

Oli London @OliLondonTV Dylan Mulvaney flees America to ‘feel safe’ while announcing his location in Peru.



"It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe." Dylan Mulvaney flees America to ‘feel safe’ while announcing his location in Peru. "It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe." https://t.co/G9h5M3Miuj

The influencer further infuriated the crowd when she collaborated with Nike and a few other brands, earning the same hateful reactions from many conservative Americans.

In her TikTok video on Tuesday, Dylan told her fans that people in Peru were very kind and that she feels very safe over there. Dylan added:

"It's a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe, but that will get better eventually."

British internet personality Oli London ridiculed Dylan Mulvaney's departure to Peru on Twitter on July 12 and rhetorically asked if it was another of Dylan's "attention seeking act".

Oli London @OliLondonTV



“It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe.”



Is this just another attention seeking act? Dylan Mulvaney is claiming to have fled the U.S. because he didn’t feel safe and is now in Peru.“It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe.”Is this just another attention seeking act? Dylan Mulvaney is claiming to have fled the U.S. because he didn’t feel safe and is now in Peru. “It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe.” Is this just another attention seeking act? ⬇️💬 https://t.co/IKryihAM2Y

Dylan Mulvaney gets trolled for fleeing to Peru to feel safe

Under Oli London's tweet, more people mocked the influencer and some even disregarded Dylan's use of preferred pronouns and addressed her by "he/him".

Several people used the same offensive words and descriptions they had previously used against the influencer and called Dylan a man in a dress.

Other Twitter users also derided the 26-year-old influencer in their individual tweets. Many called her a clown and stated that it was her publicity stunt.

Lazy Shorts @ShortsLazy @OliLondonTV The irony is that I actually do feel safer with him in Peru. @OliLondonTV The irony is that I actually do feel safer with him in Peru.

UseC⭕️mmonSense @UseCommonSenses @OliLondonTV I feel unsafe in my own country. But I will continue to broadcast my entire life all over the Internet. @OliLondonTV I feel unsafe in my own country. But I will continue to broadcast my entire life all over the Internet.

Marty @MartyMoore659 @OliLondonTV Man dresses like a tween to lure teens is a groomer. A feeling of fear in a functional society would be the most centered emotion. Except he IS con artist with no real fear, as many in this society encourage, sympathize, and propagate his agenda. @OliLondonTV Man dresses like a tween to lure teens is a groomer. A feeling of fear in a functional society would be the most centered emotion. Except he IS con artist with no real fear, as many in this society encourage, sympathize, and propagate his agenda.

🇺🇸KPATRIOT🇺🇸 @PatriotMom227 @OliLondonTV Notice how he has to use social media to garner attention. If he were afraid, he would just go live his life. Pretty clear he cannot exist happily without constant affirmation whether negative or positive. @OliLondonTV Notice how he has to use social media to garner attention. If he were afraid, he would just go live his life. Pretty clear he cannot exist happily without constant affirmation whether negative or positive.

Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 @toughtalkty The one man clown show known as Dylan Mulvaney deciding to take his millions of dollars he made from abusing the public through disgusting advertising campaigns to go and pretend to be a refugee in Peru wasn’t on my bingo card for 2023 🫠🤭 The one man clown show known as Dylan Mulvaney deciding to take his millions of dollars he made from abusing the public through disgusting advertising campaigns to go and pretend to be a refugee in Peru wasn’t on my bingo card for 2023 🫠🤭

MORGONN @morgonnm Dylan Mulvaney didn’t feel safe in America after causing Bud Light to lose over $27 billion so he fled to Peru for a vacation…



Somehow Peru is safer to Dylan and they doesn’t even allow gay marriage Dylan Mulvaney didn’t feel safe in America after causing Bud Light to lose over $27 billion so he fled to Peru for a vacation…Somehow Peru is safer to Dylan and they doesn’t even allow gay marriage

Graham Allen @GrahamAllen_1 Dylan Mulvaney said he had to LEAVE THE COUNTRY just to feel safe.



Making money from pretending to be a woman must be very hard and tough!!! Dylan Mulvaney said he had to LEAVE THE COUNTRY just to feel safe.Making money from pretending to be a woman must be very hard and tough!!! https://t.co/CdNxTTeS2U

Dylan Mulvaney says she is her own best friend again

In her TikTok video, Dylan told her viewers and fans that she was there in Peru by herself. The influencer shared that she used to go on a lot of solo trips before and described them to be the best. She said that going on a solo trip is a good way to get to know oneself better.

Dylan continued that she went to South America to feel something. She has done shaman ceremonies which she claimed were worth therapy spanning over 10 years. She also shared about sighting a lot of llamas.

Dylan spoke about how she was craving some Trader Joe's rolled Chilli Lime chips, but other than that, she expressed her contentment.

The influencer shared that although she had not been kissed yet, she was holding out hope. Dylan concluded her video by saying:

“Most of all, this trip just has me feeling like I’m my own best friend again and that is the best feeling in the world and I hope that you feel that way about yourself too.”

Dylan Mulvaney bashed Bud Light for not extending support

The influencer slammed the beer brewer for not reaching out to her for support after their partnership video caused an immense backlash leading to a boycott of the brand.

Dylan Mulvaney said that what had transpired from the video was increased transphobia and bullying than she could have ever imagined.

Dylan Mulvaney further said that she was scared of more backlash and felt personally guilty for the entire thing while patiently waiting for the situation to get better. She then added, referring to Bud Light:

"But surprise, they didn’t. And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did."

The influencer opined that a company hiring a trans person and then failing to publicly stand by them is worse than not at all hiring a trans person. She said that it permitted customers to be as hateful and transphobic as they want.

Dylan Mulvaney also claimed that the Bud Light backlash made it difficult for her to go out in public, and that she had been scared of leaving her house for months.

Dylan shared that she had also been followed, ridiculed and had felt a loneliness that she would not wish upon anyone.

She added that she was not sharing it to earn everyone's pity, but was making people aware of her experience from a privileged perspective, whereas other trans people have to go through much worse.

Poll : 0 votes