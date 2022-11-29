"Really does not sit right with me": Billie Eilish leaves fans disappointed as she gushes over Jesse Rutherford relationship

American singer Billie Eilish has left her fans disappointed after she gushed over her new boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford.

In an interview with Vanity Fair for the series Same Interview, Sixth Year, the 20-year-old popstar revealed that she is really "excited" and "happy" about her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman.

The Bad Guy artist stated:

"I managed to get…to a point in my life…where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f---er alive, but pulled his a*s! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone."

hannah fitzpatrick @HannahFitzpatr7 I’m sorry, but as much as I enjoy billie eilish, the part of her vanity fair interview where she said she “pulled” Jesse Rutherford really does not sit right with me. They’ve known each other since she was 15. His band was her first concert. She didn’t “pull” him; she was groomed I’m sorry, but as much as I enjoy billie eilish, the part of her vanity fair interview where she said she “pulled” Jesse Rutherford really does not sit right with me. They’ve known each other since she was 15. His band was her first concert. She didn’t “pull” him; she was groomed

Billie Eilish made her relationship with Rutherford Instagram official on Halloween this year. The pair dressed up as a baby and an old man, seemingly poking fun at their 11-year age gap.

Twitterati react on Billie Eilish's comments about boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

After a clip of Billie Eilish's Vanity Fair interview went viral, netizens were left disappointed over the artist's comments. Several users slammed the duo, with people labeling the Happier Than Ever singer "naive."

Several others accused Rutherford of "grooming" her, while calling him a "predator," with one suggesting Eilish to "get a grip."

aries thee homeau (fan account 🙄) @wildmegmani 🏾 not gonna do too much on Billie cause if we’re right about the nature of that relationship, she’s clearly the victim. let’s all just bully jesse not gonna do too much on Billie cause if we’re right about the nature of that relationship, she’s clearly the victim. let’s all just bully jesse 🙏🏾❤️

★ KEENA DAY @stopsyoubleedin “i pulled him round of appaulse” what exactly are u proud of “i pulled him round of appaulse” what exactly are u proud of 😕

bettina @beemovieeee i can’t wait for billie eilish to do the vanity fair interview in 5 years and be completely embarrassed on how she proclaimed she “pulled jesse rutherford it was all mee” i can’t wait for billie eilish to do the vanity fair interview in 5 years and be completely embarrassed on how she proclaimed she “pulled jesse rutherford it was all mee”

Johnnys🌻tattoo @svtmaingf lord get a grip girl Billie talking about jesselord get a grip girl Billie talking about jesse 💀lord get a grip girl

jess🥀 @j3ssl0l NO WAY BILLIE ANSWERED THE BF QUESTION AND ADMITTED ITS JESSE. AND SAYING THEY SHOILD GUVE HER A ROUND OF APPLAUSE FOR PULLING HIM. BILLE. GET. UP. NO WAY BILLIE ANSWERED THE BF QUESTION AND ADMITTED ITS JESSE. AND SAYING THEY SHOILD GUVE HER A ROUND OF APPLAUSE FOR PULLING HIM. BILLE. GET. UP.

mar paramore’s PR manager @chrrypm billie asking applauses for pulling jesse ???? oh she's down bad billie asking applauses for pulling jesse ???? oh she's down bad

darrian @BL00DBUZZ billie eilish saying she pulled jesse rutherford as if getting a 30+ year old man interested in a 21 year old is difficult . baby u didnt pull, ur a victim billie eilish saying she pulled jesse rutherford as if getting a 30+ year old man interested in a 21 year old is difficult . baby u didnt pull, ur a victim

meli @howdyitsmeli Like sis he’s in his thirties you didn’t have to “pull” him, he is not a prize he’s a grown man consciously deciding to be with a girl who is young and naive Like sis he’s in his thirties you didn’t have to “pull” him, he is not a prize he’s a grown man consciously deciding to be with a girl who is young and naive

knee² @miyutaeng Billie killing me talking abt she pulled jesse rutherford.. like girl it dont take much to pull a predator Billie killing me talking abt she pulled jesse rutherford.. like girl it dont take much to pull a predator https://t.co/0ZGNSlwqk5

brontë @babyangeIgirI every time i see that video of billie eilish talking about jesse rutherford my fight or flight is so triggered i’m nauseous every time i see that video of billie eilish talking about jesse rutherford my fight or flight is so triggered i’m nauseous

Billie Eilish revealed that she is "inspired" by Jesse Rutherford

In the same interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish revealed that her love language is being tactile as she gushed about her new partner, Jesse Rutherford.

“I just need to be touching skin all the time — touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me.”

She also added that being with Jesse gives her a sense of freedom as he trusts her.

“I want to be able to have space, and I want love and attention, and equal admiration is really important. I’m just really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me, which is really cool.”

Eilish and Jesse Rutherford reportedly first crossed each other's paths in late 2017. They sparked romance rumors in October 2022, when they were seen spending time with each other along with a group of friends while attending Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish talked about her fitness journey and how she feels better than ever.

"I've had a very big transformation this year with my fitness lifestyle. It's been a really insane process, and I feel better about myself than I ever have, which makes me feel proud. I worked really hard on it. I just wanna get really f---ing buff. So hopefully by next year, I'll be ripped."

Before dating Rutherford, Billie Eilish was in a year-long relationship with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. The duo split up in May 2022.

Jesse, on the other hand, had a six-year relationship with YouTube celebrity Devon Lee Carlson before they called things off in 2021.

