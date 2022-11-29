"Really does not sit right with me": Billie Eilish leaves fans disappointed as she gushes over Jesse Rutherford relationship

American singer Billie Eilish has left her fans disappointed after she gushed over her new boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford.
In an interview with Vanity Fair for the series Same Interview, Sixth Year, the 20-year-old popstar revealed that she is really "excited" and "happy" about her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman.
The Bad Guy artist stated:
"I managed to get…to a point in my life…where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f---er alive, but pulled his a*s! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone."
Billie Eilish made her relationship with Rutherford Instagram official on Halloween this year. The pair dressed up as a baby and an old man, seemingly poking fun at their 11-year age gap.
Twitterati react on Billie Eilish's comments about boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
After a clip of Billie Eilish's Vanity Fair interview went viral, netizens were left disappointed over the artist's comments. Several users slammed the duo, with people labeling the Happier Than Ever singer "naive."
Several others accused Rutherford of "grooming" her, while calling him a "predator," with one suggesting Eilish to "get a grip."
Billie Eilish revealed that she is "inspired" by Jesse Rutherford
In the same interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish revealed that her love language is being tactile as she gushed about her new partner, Jesse Rutherford.
“I just need to be touching skin all the time — touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me.”
She also added that being with Jesse gives her a sense of freedom as he trusts her.
“I want to be able to have space, and I want love and attention, and equal admiration is really important. I’m just really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me, which is really cool.”
Eilish and Jesse Rutherford reportedly first crossed each other's paths in late 2017. They sparked romance rumors in October 2022, when they were seen spending time with each other along with a group of friends while attending Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.
Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish talked about her fitness journey and how she feels better than ever.
"I've had a very big transformation this year with my fitness lifestyle. It's been a really insane process, and I feel better about myself than I ever have, which makes me feel proud. I worked really hard on it. I just wanna get really f---ing buff. So hopefully by next year, I'll be ripped."
Before dating Rutherford, Billie Eilish was in a year-long relationship with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. The duo split up in May 2022.
Jesse, on the other hand, had a six-year relationship with YouTube celebrity Devon Lee Carlson before they called things off in 2021.