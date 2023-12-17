Like Flowers in Sand on Netflix: Release date, cast, and more

Like Flowers in Sand is an upcoming South Korean TV series set to premiere on December 20, 2023. The show unfolds against the backdrop of Geosan, Korea. The narrative centers around Kim Baek-Doo, portrayed by Jang Dong-Yoon, a talented wrestler and the youngest son of a prestigious Ssireum clan.

The plot takes an unexpected turn when Baek-Doo contemplates retirement, introducing the element of friendship, as childhood companion Oh Yoo-Kyung, played by Lee Joo-Myoung, becomes a pivotal figure in his wrestling journey.

Starring Jang Dong-yoon, Lee Ju-myoung, Yoon Jong-seok, Kim Bo-ra, Lee Jae-joon, and Lee Joo-seung, this K-Drama is set to captivate audiences with its unique storyline. In this article, we delve into the details, from the release date to the stellar cast of Like Flowers in Sand.

Like Flowers in Sand: Release date, streaming options, and time slot

Like Flowers in Sand is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 9:00 pm KST on ENA. Viewers can also watch the series on Netflix and Viki, with new episodes airing twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

As Like Flowers in Sand premieres globally on Netflix, it occupies the time slot previously held by Moon in the Day. With sixteen episodes in total, the series will follow a format of two episodes per week.

The official synopsis of Like Flowers in Sand reads,

“A wrestling prodigy is in crisis when an old friend reenters his life to give him the push he needs”.

The global accessibility of the series ensures that viewers worldwide can immerse themselves in the unfolding drama, making it a highly anticipated addition to the international K-Drama lineup.

Like Flowers in Sand: Plot overview

Directed by Kim Jin-Woo, the series aims to offer a visually engaging and emotionally resonant experience. The protagonist, Kim Baek-doo (Jang Dong-yoon), contemplates retirement from ssireum, a traditional Korean wrestling style, because of a crisis.

As the youngest son of a prestigious ssireum family, he is considered a prodigious talent for the sport. However, his life takes a dramatic turn upon reuniting with childhood friend Oh Yoo-kyung (Lee Ju-myoung), who assumes the role of management team leader for Baek-doo's ssireum team.

Faced with the imminent disbandment of the team, the narrative explores their collective efforts, aided by individuals like Min Hyun-wook (Yoon Jong-seok), Joo Mi-ran (Kim Bo-ra), coach Kwak Jin-soo (Lee Jae-joon), and Baek-doo's best friend Jo Seok-hee (Lee Joo-seung), as they collaborate to salvage the team.

Like Flowers in Sand: Trailer

The recently released trailer provides a glimpse into the emotional journey of Kim Baek-Doo as well as a blend of sports drama and romance. With Kim Jin-Woo at the helm, viewers can anticipate a high-quality production that captures the essence of the characters and the storyline.

The film emerges as a promising addition to Netflix's array of K-Dramas, combining elements of sports, romance, and personal growth. With an ensemble cast led by Jang Dong-Yoon and Lee Joo-Myoung, the series is poised to capture the hearts of global audiences.

As the release date approaches, anticipation grows for the unique storytelling and compelling performances that the series is set to deliver. The series is scheduled to air every Wednesday and Thursday at 21:00 (KST) on ENA, with streaming availability on Netflix in selected global regions.