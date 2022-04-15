Lil ADVENTS on Shark Tank: Founders, where to buy and more

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank, set to air on April 15, will see a married couple from Renton, Washington pitch their company, Lil ADVENTS. The panel of sharks comprising Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John, will evaluate the company and decide if to invest in their product.

Lil ADVENTS has created a “potty training reward system” that helps toddlers achieve this major milestone easily, making the transition smooth for kids as well as for their parents.

All about Lil Advents on Shark Tank

Mindy and Brandon Wright have been selling their product online for more than a decade. It garnered many positive reviews from users, usually grateful parents. Their brand, Lil ADVENTS, has been growing steadily, so the married couple wants to present it on Shark Tank and propel it further if they manage to secure funding on agreeable terms.

They came up with the product when their little daughter, Ruby was “reluctant” to potty train. Brandon started wondering how to “get her excited about this new adventure." According to their website, he thought of the things he enjoyed as a child, and Advent calendars came to mind.

After hearing the idea, Mindy created a 'mock-up' Advent calendar and tried it with Ruby. She was surprised by the positive results and the effectiveness of the calendar. Thus, Lil ADVENTS was born.

The couple started selling their creations on Amazon in 2009. By 2015, they had reached over $1 million in sales. However, the sales declined in 2018 making them rethink their approach. The couple launched their official company in November 2019, and by 2020 they made $200,000 in revenue.

How does the product work?

The Lil ADVENTS works like an Advent calendar. There are punch-outs numbered 1-30. Each time a child makes a “deposit”, kids/parent punch out the calendar spot. After the last punch out, kids get a sticker of completion as a reward. Parents and kids can start over from number 1 after the 30 day cycle is complete. According to the Wrights, it takes 60-90 deposits for a toddler to be fully potty trained.

Lil ADVENTS comes in various themes including unicorn friends, dinosaurs, farm animals and vehicles, costing $34.99. The Wrights also sell temporary tattoos and BaBa bucks costing $5.99 and $6.99 respectively. BaBa bucks is a fake currency that can be used as reward towards a prize.

The pack can be ordered through their official website, liladvents.com. According to the official website, the pack includes:

• 1 Potty Time ADVENTure Chart

• 14 hidden themed Wood Blocks

• 1 themed Activity Board

• Themed Sticker Sheet with Sticker of Completion Badge

Whether judges will invest in Lil ADVENTS or not will be revealed on Friday in Episode 20 of Shark Tank. You can watch it on Hulu or on ABC’s site, after it premieres on the channel.

