Lil Durk's new album: Fans react as rapper drops single and delays release of '7220'

On February 22, rapper Durk Derrick Banks, better known as Lil Durk, announced the new release date for his upcoming album 7220. The artist also dropped a new single from the album, titled AHHH HA, along with its music video and the cover art for 7220.

The rapper announced the new release date for the album, i.e., on March 11. Durk is likely under pressure from his record label to release the album a few weeks before his US tour, which will begin from April 8.

7220 was previously teased by Durk, who initially intended to release the album on Tuesday, the same day that Kanye West’s Donda 2 was slated to be dropped. However, coincidentally, both albums from the respective rappers ended up being delayed.

What is known about Lil Durk’s upcoming album, 7220?

7220 will be the seventh studio album from Lil Durk, following a two-year gap after 2020’s The Voice. Following his previous track record, with two of his last albums being RIAA Gold certified, the latest one is also expected to perform similarly.

While the 29-year-old rapper did not disclose the official tracklist for the album, some publications have reportedly identified three tracks of the album. These include AHHH HA, P*ssed Me Off, and Broadway Girls (Ft. Morgan Wallen).

Durk took to his Instagram to announce the album in November 2021. At the time, he wrote in a post that the album would be “The voice in album mode.” He also added that the album will not contain any “anthems and no skips.”

Fans left with mixed feelings after Lil Durk delays his upcoming album

On Monday, Durk reportedly confused his followers by tweeting the word “Midnight.” Several of the Chicago-based rapper’s fans believed that the tweet insinuated the release of 7220.

KayDee @cadelewis99 @lildurk Come outside real quick. Promise we not gonna jump you @lildurk Come outside real quick. Promise we not gonna jump you https://t.co/v6vOQ6m1Up

Kai @Kai_DPark @lildurk You've been saying today midnight for weeks tho @lildurk You've been saying today midnight for weeks tho https://t.co/Qv1utr0I4r

Chaunee @chaunee2020 @lildurk Now why tf couldn’t say it was a single and not the album ! @lildurk Now why tf couldn’t say it was a single and not the album ! https://t.co/mzdL0K68O5

Numerous fans took to Twitter after waiting for the album around 12 am on Tuesday. A few tweets found humor in the development. However, some were disappointed over the delay and questioned the rapper about it.

Edited by Saman