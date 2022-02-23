Lil Durk vs NBA YoungBoy beef explained as latter responds to 'Ahhh Ha' diss track

NBA YoungBoy has now responded to Lil Durk’s remarks made on his new single, Ahhh Ha, with his new track, I Hate YoungBoy.

The new song was released through YouTube on February 22 and is a four-minute track, where YoungBoy mainly targeted the Chicago neighborhood O Block, Lil Durk’s fiancée, India Royale, and Durk’s OTF affiliate, King Von.

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks NBA Youngboy done dissed on this one song... Lil Durk, India (durk gf), Durk dad, King Von, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Boosie, Apple, Youtube Streamers, Chinese Kitty, The Whole Industry ...

wow.. NBA Youngboy done dissed on this one song... Lil Durk, India (durk gf), Durk dad, King Von, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Boosie, Apple, Youtube Streamers, Chinese Kitty, The Whole Industry ... wow..

The diss happened less than 24 hours after Durk targeted YoungBoy in a few lines from his latest single, 7200. YoungBoy’s new track also arrived after the release of his new song, Opposite, to his YouTube community on February 21.

YoungBoy asked his fans in the track’s caption if he should release his next project, Realer 2, a sequel to his 2018 tape. While it is unknown if Opposite or I Hate YoungBoy is a single from the new project, YoungBoy did not release the new tape.

NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk’s beef

Lil Durk released a music video of Ahhh Ha on February 22 after the song’s snippet was shared on social media. A few fans believed that the song was Durk's response to his alleged dispute with YoungBoy.

Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy's feud had been going on for a long time (Images via Scott Dudelson and Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

YoungBoy’s song, Bring The Hook, seemed to mention King Von’s death. The latter was signed to Durk’s record label, Only The Family and Empire Distribution.

The reason behind the rappers' alleged dispute may have something to do with their close friends' circle. TMZ reported that King Von was shot after a fight with Quando Rondo’s associates. However, the latter is not under investigation, and the cops consider the case closed.

Quando Rondo then mentioned his close circle of friends and how his friendship with YoungBoy led others to dislike them. While speaking to Complex, Rondo said:

“People don’t like us because they know we don’t f**k with nobody. If I feel like I need to do a song with a n***a I’mma do it with [YoungBoy]. A lot of trouble come our way because we’re not open arms.”

With everything that’s going on, it is hard to tell when this feud will end and the artists will shake hands with each other.

Edited by Shaheen Banu