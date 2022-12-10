Limp Bizkit UK and Europe Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

American nu-metal band Limp Bizkit have announced their rescheduled tour dates, which were formally canceled due to health concerns faced by the band’s frontman Fred Durst. The group will kick off their tour on March 30 in Munich, Germany, and will conclude it on April 17 in London, United Kingdom in the O2 Academy. Limp Bizkit will also make stops in European cities including Stuttgart, Vienna, and Prague, among others.

Limp Bizkit will be backed by British electronic duo Wargasm and American nu-metal band Blackgold throughout their UK and European tours.

Fans holding tickets from the previously planned dates can use the for the rescheduled dates. More tickets can also be accessed via Ticketmaster.

Limp Bizkit 2023 rescheduled tour dates

March 30 -- Munich Zenith, Germany

March 31 -- Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

April 2 -- Vienna Gasometer, Austria

April 3 -- PragueForum Karlin, Czechia

April 5 -- Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

April 9 -- Tilburg 013, Netherlands

April 12 -- Manchester Academy, UK

April 13 -- Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

April 16 -- London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

April 17 -- London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Earlier this year, Fred Durst in a statement, had said:

"In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in UK and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I'm in good physical condition and everything's okay. And to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests."

He continued, noting:

"And that being said, this was very unexpected news and I'm so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible. And I can only thank you so much for your support.”

More about the band

Limp Bizkit’s lineup consists of lead vocalist Fred Durst, bassist Sam Rivers, drummer John Otto, DJ Lethal, and guitarist Wes Borland. The tour is in support of the Limp Bizkit's sixth studio album Still Sucks, which was released through Suretone Records, and boasts 12 tracks.

The band featured the lead single on the album Dad Vibes on the 2021 iteration of Lollapalooza. The full album was released on October 31, 2021, through Suretone Records. It's lead single was the first material the band released in seven years.

The album’s guitarist, Borland, gave an update in June 2021, detailing the struggles with the album:

We've probably, in the last 10 years, been in the studio to try and complete the record, I wanna say, seven times, to different studios. And we've been working on stuff, working on stuff, working on stuff. We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally, and Fred Durst's done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away."

He further added, saying:

"So I think he's finally at the point now where he's gonna pick a set of these songs that he's finally cool with and finish 'em and we're gonna finish the record. So, fingers crossed."

The band was formed in 1994 and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards in 2002, including Best Hard Rock Performance for Nookie, Best Rock Album for Significant Other, and Best Hard Rock Performance for Take a Look Around.

