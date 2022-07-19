What happened to Fred Durst? Limp Bizkit postpone tour amid singer's health concerns

American nu-metal band Limp Bizkit have postponed their upcoming European tour dates, owing to the health of their frontman, Fred Durst. The band was on tour, which started earlier in April this year, in support of their recent album, Still Sucks.

The band was scheduled to head to the UK in September. They were planning to play four dates at venues including Brixton Academy in London, with gigs planned for Birmingham and Manchester. They were also scheduled to play in countries including Germany, Austria and France.

In an initial statement, the band said that due to Fred's personal health care concerns and the advice from his "personal physician," the band is taking a break from touring. The statement, which was uploaded on the band's social media also apologized to the fans for any "incovenience" they were causing.

Fred Durst also posted a video on his website, where he explained that he is required to do some more tests. He added that he did not have the approval from his doctor to be on tour.

Durst also followed his initial statement with a video message on his website, where he says:

"In preparation for the 2022 summer tour of the U.K. and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I'm in good physical condition and that everything's okay. And to my surprise my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and he would like me to stay close by to do some more tests.

However, Durst reassured his fans, noting that the band will make it up to them, hinting at possible rescheduled dates. The band might announce these dates in the future. He said:

That being said, this was very unexpected news and I'm so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible and I can only thank you so much for your support."

More about the band

Limp Bizkit, which consists of Durst, Sam Rivers, John Otto, DJ Lethal, and Wes Borland, was formed in 1994 and has won several awards over the years. They were nominated for three Grammy Awards in 2002, including Best Hard Rock Performance for Nookie, Best Rock Album for Significant Other, and Best Hard Rock Performance for Take a Look around.

Their hit albums include Significant Other, Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water. The band also had success with singles such as Take a Look Around and the number one hit Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle).

Still Sucks, was released in October 2021 and is the band's sixth album. The album is the band's first LP in 10 years after Gold Cobra, which was released in 2011.

