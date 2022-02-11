Who is Lina L? Woman transforms into Cigno, a 'cyborg' after quitting her corporate job 

Tattoo artist Lina L is capturing the world's attention through her journey of becoming a living cyborg, Cigno. She moved from Germany to America due to her strict household, spent over $50,000 for her transformation, and has many more changes planned for the future.

Lina has made a name for herself in the tattoo community as well as on social media with her eccentric looks. Her Instagram account, @cigno.sg, has over 110,000 followers and has also been featured on the YouTube channel, 'Truly.'

Lina L wants to be a living art with her robotic looks

Lina was working part-time in tech when she first began altering her looks. She decided to change her life in 2010 and started following a healthy regime. It was around this time when she got her first tattoo too. She explained in one of her interviews:

“My first and one of my biggest transformations was definitely my weight loss a couple years back. I lost over 50 pounds, changed my diet, hit the gym hard. It’s like a switch that flipped in my head. I understood that the only way to truly become whoever you want to be if you work towards it — every single day.”

It took her over 10 years to get tattooed from head to toe, and her body right now exhibits 50 tattoos with a few body modifications. The alterations include implants, nose surgery, piercings, and stretched ear lobes, but the two that stand out the most are the horns she has had inserted on the sides of her forehead and a silicone ring implant in the middle of her chest.

Lina hopes to get her ears pointed and tongue split soon, as she had earlier planned to have ear surgery before lockdown. She informed:

“It’s been a bit hard because of COVID to find artists who are performing that. I like the idea of having Star Trek kind of ears so that’s definitely something I want to do this year.”

She also shared that negative criticism doesn't affect her and that she is very happy with her life choices. She loves to see people appreciate her look.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lina L even has customers specifically wanting to get tattooed by her. The artist calls tattoos therapeutic and treats them like a beauty treatment. Even her strict family has started to warm up to her extreme looks.

Edited by R. Elahi