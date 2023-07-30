Live-action Moana fan-made trailer goes viral months after movie's announcement 

A live-action movie of 2016's beloved animated movie Moana is currently under development as announced by Walt Disney Studios in an intriguing announcement video featuring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who voiced the pivotal character of Maui in the original Disney animated movie. The video was dropped by Walt Disney Studios on April 3, 2023.

As declared by Johnson in the official announcement video, the upcoming live-action movie will be a reimagined version of the 2016 film.

Without a shred of doubt, fans of Moana have been eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming live-action movie will bring to the table. On July 25, 2023, a concept trailer of the brand new live-action version of Moana was released and began to surface on the internet.

Soon after its release, the trailer has gone viral. However, it has also made many viewers confused regarding whether it is an official trailer or a fan-made one.

The trailer showcased Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zendaya playing the lead roles of Moana and Maui respectively, adding to the excitement and confusion of the audience.

However, as no new releases have been made by the actors or Disney Studio or its officials, it is quite evident that the trailer that has gone viral is a fan-made one.

Learn more details about the upcoming live-action Moana movie

Although the official release date is yet to be disclosed by Disney Studious, some significant details about the upcoming Moana live-action movie have been revealed by the studio.

Dwayne Johnson will be seen reprising his titular role as Maui in the movie. He has also served as producer of the upcoming movie, along with Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia.

Jared Bush, who wrote the screenplay for the animated movie of 2016, will also be a part of the new live-action movie's production, alongside Dana Ledoux Miller.

Similar to the animated film, the new movie will also cherish the fascinating story of the communities, traditions and islands of Pacific Islanders. The movie will also chronicle the self-discovery journey of the prime character.

As reported by Walt Disney Studios, while talking about the upcoming project, Johnson said:

"I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

The actor continued:

"I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people."

Auliʻi Cravalho, who gave voice to the main character in the 2016 movie, will not be returning to play the role in the upcoming movie as disclosed by the voice actor herself. However, she has acted as one of the executive producers for the new movie. The actor broke the news in one of her Instagram posts, where she wrote:

"Aloha Mai Kakou,...As I'm sure you've heard by now, live-action Moana is in the works and you all have been waiting very patiently for updates. So, I've written a few things down. When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital [that] the cast accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell."

She further said:

"So, as an executive producer of the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength....I'm truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible Pacific people's cultures and communities that helped inspire her story and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come. Mahalo."

Apart from Moana and Maui, the live-action movie will also see the return of all the fan-favorite characters, including Te Fiti, Gramma Tala, Pua the Pig, Heihei the chicken, and more.