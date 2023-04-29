Moana live-action: Zendaya and 4 other actors who could have played the titular role

Moana is one of the most beloved Disney animated series of all time. The movie is equally adored by critics and fans of all ages. According to Deadline, it was the second most streamed movie of 2021, falling just behind Disney’s Luca. In fact, Moana was so popular that she was even included on the list of Disney princesses.

Disney is currently in a phase where it is trying to remake a number of animated classics into live-action movies. From The Lion King to The Little Mermaid to even Aladdin and Peter Pan, these films are loved by audiences for years. Their live-action versions may have had some hiccups in terms of the casting and other things, but fans still love them.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Disney announced earlier in April 2022 that they would be making a live-action remake of Moana. Since the announcement, which was made on April 3, 2023, fans have been incredibly excited to see how plays the titular character. They have even begun speculating as to who might play the role of the Disney princess.

It is also worth noting that recently, a photoshopped image of Zendaya went viral on social media which showed her as Moana. Needless to say, fans wondered if Zendaya would play the role. However, the poster turned out to be photoshopped and since there was no confirmation of the same by Disney and Zendaya, fans were disappointed.

That being said, it hasn't stopped them from wondering who would play the role of the Disney princess who charmed everyone for the first time in 2016.

Moana live-action: Zendaya and 4 other actors who can totally pull off the role of Moana

1) Zendaya

As mentioned earlier, a photoshopped picture of Zendaya as Moana recently went viral on social media. Since then, fans have been curious about whether she would play the role of their favorite Disney princess in the upcoming live-action film.

Zendaya is a Disney darling who launched her career with Disney's Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. She went on to become a critically acclaimed and commercially successful actress with films and TV shows like Euphoria, Dune, and The Greatest Showman. However, her most significant project to date has been her role as MJ in MCU’s Spider-Man franchise.

After Halle Bailey, Zedaya would make an inspirational Moana as a person of color and would be well-received as the character

2) Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg is a non-binary intersectional feminist actor who climbed to fame with The Hate U Give. Since then, the actor has made some great critically acclaimed movies, such as Everything, Everything, The Hunger Games, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, and Colombiana. They have received many accolades to date and made it to Time’s list of Most Influential Teens in 2015 and 2016.

Amandla Stenberg would be the perfect queer icon to play the Disney princess in the live-action movie. They would also be able to bring out the feminist aspect of the character in a much more realistic manner than anyone.

3) Auli’i Cravalho

While Hawaiian actress, Auli’i Cravalho is 22, she would blend in perfectly as the titular character of the film.

She made her acting debut as the titular character and voiced the character of Moana in the animated original. She would blend into the character perfectly, given her knowledge and experience of the movie. So, it shouldn't be a surprise if she does appear in the live-action movie.

Since her fame as Moana, she has come a long way, taking part in projects like Crush, Darby and the Dead, Ralph Breaks the Internet, All Together Now, The Power, etc.

4) Siena Agudong

The 19-year-old Polynesian actress is at the perfect age to play Moana. She would be the most age-appropriate cast member and would be perfect for playing the Polynesian Princess of Hearts. It would not be her first time working with Disney as she has previously worked on The Upside-Down Magic.

Siena Agudong has proven her caliber time and time again with movies like No Good Nick, Resident Evil, and Let Us In. Her career path is brightened by the holy trifecta of production houses - Disney, Nickelodeon, and Netflix.

5) Any Gabrielly

Any is one of the most requested fan casts as she has played the role of Moana in the Brazilian version of the animated film. She already knows a lot about the character. The Brazilian singer, songwriter, and actress has not been in the acting scene for much longer. However, she has already managed to make her mark.

She has great vocal ability and an equally good acting caliber that would be perfect for the role. She is part of the global pop group Now United and is immensely popular among the new generation. Given a chance, she would bring a whole new audience group to Disney and would do a great job at playing the character.

Although the announcement of the live-action has been made, there is still no official news on when it can be released. Till then, fans will be able to enjoy this 2016 classic on Disney+ and Amazon Prime Videos.

