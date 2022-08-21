"She wants to be a victim": Amandla Stenberg and Lena Wilson DM drama explored as film critic comes under fire 

Film critic Lena Wilson is getting dragged on social media after critiquing a movie starring Amandla Stenberg. Earlier this month, the former wrote an unfavorable review of the movie Bodies Bodies Bodies. Wilson slammed A24, the independent production company, for shooting a movie that, according to the former, was an "advertisement for cleavage."

Wilson's criticism was met with outrage from fans, who rebuked them on Twitter for airing out details of a private conversation between the former and Stenberg. One particular tweet read,

"this lena wilson/amandla stenberg situation is making me so f***ing made. everyone's acting like amandla shot her. also lena referring to amandla as someone with "more social power than her" like...it was a private dm. lena was the one who made it public bc she wants to be a victim."

Netizen reacts to Amandla Stenberg and Lena Wilson online feud (Image via Twitter)

As the film critic's opinion regarding the movie gained traction, viewers were perplexed as to which scene Wilson was referring to because the majority of the clips featured zero nudity. Following Wilson's review, Amandla Stenberg also took to Instagram to clear the matter.

What did Lena Wilson say about Amandla Stenber's Bodies Bodies Bodies

In the now infamous review, Lena Wilson wrote:

“The only thing that really sets Bodies Bodies Bodies apart is its place in the A24 hype machine, where it doubles as a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage and Charli XCX’s latest single.”

To this, Stenberg responded by reaching out to Wilson on Instagram. In screenshots posted by Lena Wilson, one could see the Everything, Everything star’s direct message to Wilson where they wrote:

“Ur review was great, maybe if you had gotten your eyes off my tits you could’ve watched the movie!”

Wilson replied to the actor with the following message:

“Hey, Amandla! Generally a big fan of your work, but this sure is something. Really wishing you well in your career and life. Have a nice night.”

Lena Wilson posts screenshot of interaction on Twitter (Image via lenawilson/Twitter)

Following their interaction, the film critic made public the details of their private conversation. Wilson posted a screenshot of the conversation to social media and asked followers:

“Do you think she Instagram DM’d Alison Willmore, Justin Chang, and Anthony Lane like this or.”

Wilson was suggesting that Stenberg seemingly attacked her because she was gay. The screenshot of Strenberg's DM was assisted with the following tweet,

"always weird when the homophobia is coming from inside the house but this is something."

Wilson also took to TikTok to post a video of their interaction, where she claimed to be "devastated to have received this message in the first place." She went on to add that she did not think Stenberg's message was "OK." Wilson wrote,

"I don’t want this person who has more social power than me to think that it’s f***ing okay to do something like this."

Amandla Stenberg responds to Lena Wilson’s online punch

The actor, who has amassed over 2.3 million followers on Instagram, took to the social media platform to address the issue. In their Instagram story, they claimed that they sent the message because they tthought"it was hilarious." They went on to defend their actions:

“I thought it was hilarious. I thought because Lena is gay, and I am also gay…as gay people we would both find this comment funny. I was also curious to know what Lena would say to such a statement. Lena decided to publish it and also says that I am homophobic for saying that.”

The Where Hands Touch actress went on to discuss how they often receive commentary over their breasts. They expressed,

“I do get tired of people talking about my chest. There seems to be a lot of unwarranted conversation about my chest.”

The actress ended their Instagram story by reassuring Wilson that they “did not mean to harass" the film critic. They also acknowledged that Wilson is allowed to have her own opinion “on my work and I’m allowed to have my criticism of you work. I wish you the best.”

Netizens react to Amandla Stenberg and Lena Wilson controversy

Internet users found Lena Wilson' attempt to cancel Amandla Stenberg uncalled for. Many exclaimed that Wilson was simply doing so for clout. A few comments online read:

theo | will byers enthusiast @geothrmlescpism it was pretty funny. and how can they be homophobic she’s literally a lesbian hello why is amandla stenberg recieving hate for the dm they sentit was pretty funny. and how can they be homophobic she’s literally a lesbian hello why is amandla stenberg recieving hate for the dm they sent😭😭 it was pretty funny. and how can they be homophobic she’s literally a lesbian hello

poppy 🫧 @freenbeckies lena wilson being the same person who called luca ‘call me by your name for children’ and hated on first kill, now trying to get people to attack amandla stenberg for a private dm she meant as a joke… something is not right with her lena wilson being the same person who called luca ‘call me by your name for children’ and hated on first kill, now trying to get people to attack amandla stenberg for a private dm she meant as a joke… something is not right with her

Nate Skate @sryimnothomern I’m going to make this clear. @lenalwilson was absolutely in the wrong to objectify Amandla Stenberg and reduce her work to her breasts, then double down and post her DM and say that Amandla was being homophobic. It reeks of anti-Blackness and misogynoir. I’m going to make this clear. @lenalwilson was absolutely in the wrong to objectify Amandla Stenberg and reduce her work to her breasts, then double down and post her DM and say that Amandla was being homophobic. It reeks of anti-Blackness and misogynoir.

Carlisia M @MCarlisia The severity of the recent public reactions to Lizzo’s and Beyoncé’s choice of lyric and Amandla Stenberg’s dm to a movie critic are all giving Know Your Place Aggression.



Yes, feedback on their actions was NECESSARY. But the dramatics—the “I may just call the cops” of it all. The severity of the recent public reactions to Lizzo’s and Beyoncé’s choice of lyric and Amandla Stenberg’s dm to a movie critic are all giving Know Your Place Aggression. Yes, feedback on their actions was NECESSARY. But the dramatics—the “I may just call the cops” of it all.

tiny daggers up to heaven @waterprayers amandla stenberg did nothing wrong, if you get a DM you don’t like, simply delete it amandla stenberg did nothing wrong, if you get a DM you don’t like, simply delete it

Amrita @amritaIQ That NYT critic who posted Amandla Stenberg’s DM is a prime example of someone who seeks the drama. She’s gonna dine off this forever. That NYT critic who posted Amandla Stenberg’s DM is a prime example of someone who seeks the drama. She’s gonna dine off this forever.

Alex Spearman @AlexJSpearman @DoctorJonPaul A film critic got a DM from Amandla Stenberg and decided to post it on TikTok. Now that critic has turned off all comments on their social media. @DoctorJonPaul A film critic got a DM from Amandla Stenberg and decided to post it on TikTok. Now that critic has turned off all comments on their social media.

vance @vancethot amandla stenberg before and after lena wilson dm amandla stenberg before and after lena wilson dm https://t.co/lmPydpwyeQ

ᴛɪᴛᴀɴ -check pinned tweet @titanfy many things to criticize amandla stenberg over but that dm is not one many things to criticize amandla stenberg over but that dm is not one

Lena Wilson had not responded to the soaring hate at the time of writing this article.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora