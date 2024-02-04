Liverpool FC x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD sneakers most recently appeared on the internet. These shoes will be entirely decked in a Light Orewood Brown/Black-Washed Teal-Metallic Gold color palette.

The Liverpool FC x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD sneakers are anticipated to make their debut on March 7, 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the stated launch date is currently pending confirmation from the Swoosh brand.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be sold by Nike’s online store and its physical sites, along with a bunch of connected sellers. They will be marked with a $170 price tag.

More details about the Liverpool FC x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD sneakers

A well-known supporter of Liverpool Football Club, LeBron James shows his passion for the club by attending matches. His relationship with football extends beyond basketball, bridging the gap between numerous sporting cultures.

Now, Nike Basketball is getting ready for the introduction of the Liverpool FC x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD in the spring of 2024, which will join the worlds of football and basketball under the umbrella of LeBron James' label.

The hues Light Orewood Brown, Black, Washed Teal, and Metallic Gold are included in this partnership. It is a combination of performance and style that has been influenced by soccer.

The color scheme is a tribute to Liverpool's 2008 uniform, which may act as a source of reference for the 2024 shirts. Authenticity is brought out by elements such as metallic gold highlights, the Liverpool FC emblem, and "LFC" stitching. Liverpool images are included on custom insoles, which are a representation of the city's athletics and culture.

Be on the lookout for the Liverpool FC x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD sneakers that will be accessible in the coming days of 2024. Those curious to get their hands on these pairs are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh's site for timely alerts on their arrival.

FAQs

1) What is LeBron’s shoe brand?

James inked a groundbreaking sneaker contract with Nike in 2003, not long after graduating from high school. Ever since then, during his career-spanning court games, James has donned each of his signature designs.

2) Do LeBron shoes sell well?

Nike's LeBron 20, LeBron James's debut low-top sneaker, has been a smashing hit. According to reports, the Nike LeBron 20, which debuted in 2022 and was the first James-endorsed sneaker to ever be released with a low top, is supposedly the most popular version since the LeBron 11.

3) What are the other Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD colorways releasing this year?

The “South Beach” colorway of the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD model recently emerged online, and it is predicted to be launched in the coming weeks of 2024.