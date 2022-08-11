Living With a Serial Killer: What were the names and ages of Elizabeth Wettlaufer's victims?

The upcoming episode of Oxygen's true crime series, Living With a Serial Killer season 2, focuses on the notorious Canadian serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer. Working as a nurse in Ontario, she killed eight senior citizens and also tried to kill six others.

A synopsis of the new episode, which is set to air on Saturday, August 13, 2022, on Oxygen, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''A Canadian nurse walks into a rehabilitation center and confesses to murdering several of her patients; her childhood best friend reveals their lifelong common bond and the terrifying confession she made to him.''

Viewers can expect the episode to explore the circumstances surrounding the murders, the confessions, and more details pertaining to the case.

Living With a Serial Killer: Elizabeth Wettlaufer killed eight people aged 75 to 96

Kate Dubinski @KateDubinski Had she not confessed, Elizabeth Wettlaufer would have gone on killing, Justice Gillese says. Nothing in the system stopped her, no one in long-term care conceived of the possibility that a health care worker would harm patients. Had she not confessed, Elizabeth Wettlaufer would have gone on killing, Justice Gillese says. Nothing in the system stopped her, no one in long-term care conceived of the possibility that a health care worker would harm patients. https://t.co/rtbrCiuoB8

Elizabeth Wettlaufer killed eight elderly people when she worked as a nurse in Ontario between 2007-2016. According to Oxygen, she administered lethal doses of insulin to her elderly patients, namely (obtained via Oxygen):

James Silcox - 84

Gladys Millard - 87

Maurice Granat - 84

Helen Matheson - 95

Helen Young - 90

Mary Zurawinski - 96

Maureen Pickering - 79

Arpad Horvath - 75

The victims' family members reportedly believed that they'd died natural deaths.

Additionally, the former nurse attempted to kill several others, including Sandra Towler (77) and Beverly Bertram (68).

In late 2016, Wettlaufer went to a rehab center in Toronto, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, where she allegedly confessed to her crimes. The staff at the center subsequently informed the local police and the College of Nurses of Ontario.

Wettlaufer was arrested on October 24, 2016, for the murder of eight elderly people, following which she'd also admitted to intentionally administering lethal dose of insulin to six others. She was ultimately handed eight concurrent life sentences with no parole possible until 25 years.

More details about Living With a Serial Killer

Oxygen's Living With a Serial Killer delves deep into some of the most shocking murders committed by several notorious serial killers. The official synopsis of the series on Oxygen reads:

''Living with a Serial Killer asks what it is like to discover that the person you share your life with is really a vicious murderer.''

The show is currently airing its second season. The first season of the true crime series premiered in April 2021 to mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. The series focuses on the events that led to serial killers committing some of the most heinous crimes, police investigations, and more. Viewers can expect an objective, undistorted portrait of the cases whilst also gaining an insight into the minds of the people who've committed the murders.

You can watch the upcoming Living With a Serial Killer episode focusing on Elizabeth Wettlaufer on Oxygen on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia