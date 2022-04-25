Lizzo Special Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Lizzo will be embarking on a North American tour this fall supporting her upcoming full-length album, Special. Latto, the Atlanta rapper famed for her song "Big Energy," will open for Lizzo on The Special Tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 29, at 10 AM local time and will be available exclusively through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can access the pre-sale for the tickets, which will begin on Tuesday, April 26, at 10 AM local time, through Thursday, April 28.

Non-American Express cardholders can also get early ticket access on April 27 by pre-saving Lizzo's upcoming album Special. This will be Lizzo's first tour since she finished her Cuz I Love You Too tour in 2019, which saw her perform in auditoriums and theaters across the United States and Europe.

Lizzo 2022 North American tour dates and venues

The Truth Hurt singer's headlining tour across the United States and Canada begins on September 23 in Sunrise, Florida. It will take her down the east coast, to the midwest, and finally to the west coast, concluding on November 18 at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

9/23 – Sunrise, Florida – FLA Live Arena

9/24 – Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena

9/27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

9/29 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

9/30 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

10/2 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

10/6 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

10/7 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

10/11 – St. Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center

10/14 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

10/16 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

10/18 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/20 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

10/22 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

10/23 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

10/25 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

10/26 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

10/28 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

10/31 – Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena

11/2 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Arena

11/4 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

11/7 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

11/9 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

11/12 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

11/18 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

More about Special album

During her latest appearance on Saturday Night Live, the singer announced that she would be releasing her new album on July 15. The announcement was accompanied by the debut performance of ’Special’, the album’s title track.

