LL Cool J The F.O.R.C.E. Live tour 2023: New dates, tickets, venues & more

LL Cool J has announced the postponed tour, The F.O.R.C.E Live tour, which is now scheduled to be held from August 5 to November 19, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. The tour was originally scheduled to be held on June 25, 2023.
The singer announced the new tour, which will feature the previously announced lineup of artists, including The Roots, via an Instagram post.
Tickets are currently available for purchase and are priced at $75 and $194 plus processing fees depending upon the venue and the seating choice. Tickets can be availed via Ticketmaster ( https://www.ticketmaster.com/ll-cool-j-tickets/artist/770013).
LL Cool J to bring The Roots and other artists on tour
LL Cool J will be bringing a whole host of artists on the tour with him, with the most prominent artist being The Roots and Queen Latifa. The Roots are best known for their fourth studio album, Things Fall Apart, which was released on February 23, 1999. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Queen Latifa rose to prominence with her fifth studio album, The Dana Owens Album. Released on September 28, 2004, the album peaked at number 16 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The full lineup for the LL Cool J US tour is given below:
- LL Cool J
- The Roots
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- DJ Z-Trip
- Salt-N-Pepa
- Queen Latifah
- Rakim
- Common
- MC Lyte
- Method Man & Redman
- Big Boi
- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- Ice T
- Juvenile
- Doug E. Fresh
- Slick Rick
- Goodie Mob
- Jadakiss
- Rick Ross
The full list of dates and venues for the LL Cool J 2023 tour is given below:
- August 5, 2023 – Queens, New York at Rock the Bells
- August 11, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- August 12, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- August 13, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- August 18, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- August 19, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- August 21, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- August 22, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee at FedEx Forum
- August 24, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena
- August 25, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- August 27, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Sandia Casino Amphitheater
- August 29, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- September 1, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- September 2, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- September 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum
- September 9, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- September 10, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- October 15, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- November 19, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
The tour will be LL Cool J's first tour in 30 years and is a precursor to the Rock the Bell Cruise in November of this year, which will also feature artists from the tour's lineup.