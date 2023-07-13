LL Cool J The F.O.R.C.E. Live tour 2023: New dates, tickets, venues & more

LL Cool J has announced the postponed tour, The F.O.R.C.E Live tour, which is now scheduled to be held from August 5 to November 19, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. The tour was originally scheduled to be held on June 25, 2023.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature the previously announced lineup of artists, including The Roots, via an Instagram post.

Tickets are currently available for purchase and are priced at $75 and $194 plus processing fees depending upon the venue and the seating choice. Tickets can be availed via Ticketmaster ( https://www.ticketmaster.com/ll-cool-j-tickets/artist/770013).

LL Cool J to bring The Roots and other artists on tour

LL Cool J will be bringing a whole host of artists on the tour with him, with the most prominent artist being The Roots and Queen Latifa. The Roots are best known for their fourth studio album, Things Fall Apart, which was released on February 23, 1999. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Queen Latifa rose to prominence with her fifth studio album, The Dana Owens Album. Released on September 28, 2004, the album peaked at number 16 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full lineup for the LL Cool J US tour is given below:

LL Cool J

The Roots

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Z-Trip

Salt-N-Pepa

Queen Latifah

Rakim

Common

MC Lyte

Method Man & Redman

Big Boi

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Ice T

Juvenile

Doug E. Fresh

Slick Rick

Goodie Mob

Jadakiss

Rick Ross

The full list of dates and venues for the LL Cool J 2023 tour is given below:

August 5, 2023 – Queens, New York at Rock the Bells

August 11, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

August 12, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

August 13, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

August 18, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

August 19, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

August 21, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

August 22, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee at FedEx Forum

August 24, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

August 25, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

August 27, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Sandia Casino Amphitheater

August 29, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

September 1, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

September 2, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

September 9, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

September 10, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

October 15, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

November 19, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

The tour will be LL Cool J's first tour in 30 years and is a precursor to the Rock the Bell Cruise in November of this year, which will also feature artists from the tour's lineup.

