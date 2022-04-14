LMC X Merrell new collection: Release date, price, and more details about the collab explored

LMC and Merrell teased a collaboration earlier this week on their Instagram handle on April 8, 2022. The collaborative collection is fully unveiled today, on April 14, 2022. This set will be officially released via the Lost Management Cities web store on April 19, 2022.

The collaborative collection integrates the South Korean streetwear label's esthetics and outdoor casual brand. The collaborative shoe collection takes the Hydroc Moc, Hydro Slide, and matching socks in the team up features.

More about the upcoming LMC X Merrell Hydro Moc collection

More about the upcoming LMC's Hydro Moc collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

After being teased earlier this week, LMC x Merrell unveiled the entire look of their Hydro Moc collection. The upcoming Hydro Moc collection is constructed with EVA materials, which are rugged yet comfortable. Hydro Moc has a print inspired by topographic maps, marked with a spell out of the "MC Contour Line."

Adventure footwear label Merrell and South Korean streetwear brand LMC, also known as Lost Management Cities,' forthcoming collaboration is LMC's take on Hydro Slides and Hydro Moc, an iconic from the footwear label, in the topography of grueling trails and utilizing terrains as the inspiration behind the design for the silhouette.

The Hydro Moc line comes in three color options as of now, "Olive," "Tan", and Black" colorways. The design is inspired by LMC's outlook on the outdoors. According to the company, it is an all-terrain design of the footwear silhouette.

The graphics upon the footwear collab resemble the contour line, which is similar across both Mocs and Slides. Both Slides and Mocs are constructed using a single-density mold.

The upper for the Mocs and Slides feature drainage holes, which can be further seen across the strap. The silhouette's prominent features include the deep lugs of the outsole.

Apart from their footwear collection of Hydro Slides and Mocs, LMC and Merell are also debuting their apparel line with a selection of matching tie-dye patterned socks.

The tie-dye socks are a take upon the LMC's Original Crew Socks, which can be seen in matching gray and orange accents. The Socks selection comes complete with co-branding logos of both labels.

The collection is priced between ₩15,900 and ₩79,000, approximately $13 to $65. The LMC X Merrell collection will debut on April 19, 2022, on LMC's website, Hyundai Department Store Pangyo, Hongdae flagship store location, Case Study Shinsegae Gangnam and Heights store at the Hyundai.

