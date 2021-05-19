What happened with Bryce Hall and Vanessa Merrell? Truth behind the “crush” and romance speculations

TikTok star Vanessa Merrell's dating life has always been a topic of interest among fans. But one particular instance sparked gossip over whether creator Bryce Hall and the "Merrell twin" sister could get together.

Though there is no concrete information on when exactly the rumor began, it's apparent that some fans started shipping Vanessa Merrell and Bryce Hall after the latter put out a cryptic tweet on June 21st, 2018, saying:

"Would you believe me if I said I'm in love?"

Readers can find the tweet below:

would you believe me if i said im in love — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) June 21, 2018

The response had many quizzing Hall on whether he and Vanessa had a brewing romance going on.

Bryce Hall confessed his crush for Vanessa Merrell in 2018

Other rumors that floated around suggested that the TikToker was also talking to Vanessa Merrell, as shown in a tweet polling.

Following are some of the tweets where fans queried the star about his crush:

Apparently Bryce Hall was talking to Vanessa Merrell, and then she ended up with Dev. Who’s team are you on? — Rummler 🖤🧡 (@heyrummler) July 17, 2018

Remember when vanessa merrell gave you a hickey 😂😂 — • (@xcw416) July 15, 2020

@ vanessa merrell — i (@edwinsbryce) August 11, 2018

* vanessa merrell has entered the chat * — kayla🦋 (@multidobrik_) October 22, 2018

who with Vanessa merrell? — G A B B i E (@choeysmiling) June 21, 2018

What the hell is this Bryce Hall and Vanessa Merrell drama 🙅🏾‍♀️ — Samara™ (@Toxic_Samara) July 17, 2018

Vanessa Merrell 😂 I can't see her doing that lmao. Plus if he likes her he can expect her to.sjut know u have to tell someone you them and if you don't then ur gonna get hurt bc they never knew u liked them so.... His fault if it is her — DanaNorth (@dananorthh) July 17, 2018

A video from 2018 also revealed that the 21-year-old had a crush on the reality TV show star. The clip soon began gaining traction as some wondered if the Merrell sister would respond in kind to Hall's confession.

The recent discussion over the two creators' possible secret romance popped up again after Hall's break up with Addison Rae. However, the 21-year-old creator broke fans' hearts when he tweeted:

"I kinda like being the only single one in my house because I'm the only one who can flirt with girls w/ no repercussions."

And so far, Bryce Hall and Vanessa Merrell don't even seem to be following each other on social media. However, Merrell is also believed to be single at the moment.

Hall's recent controversy with Addison Rae's viral on-stage kiss with Tanner Buchanan has crushed all hopes of the creator getting back together with the "He's All That" star. Hence, it seems like Hall's fans can still hold on to their hopes.