Locke and Key Season 3, Episode 3 recap: The return of Dodge and Eden

On August 10, 2022, Locke and Key returned with eight new episodes of its third and final season.

The popular Netflix show featured numerous twists and new villains in its latest installment, and though it failed to live up to the standards of the previous two seasons, it had enough fresh material to keep things interesting for fans.

The first two episodes of the show established the villain and the new character arcs, including the return of Tyler (Connor Jessup) in the second episode.

The third episode of Locke and Key, titled Five Minutes Past, brought back two iconic villains, Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) and Eden (Hallea Jones). The youngest sibling Bode Locke (Jackson Robert Scott) continued to mess things up but created ample drama in the process.

Read on for a detailed recap of the episode.

Locke and Key Season 3, Episode 3 recap: More whispers for Bode, more trouble for the Lockes

The third episode of Locke and Key made things significantly more interesting with some uncanny twists and a great final quarter.

The episode begins with Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode inspecting the well. Kinsey spots Eden's body deep inside the well and later, after discussing it with her friends, she decides to give a proper farewell to the dead girl by throwing her body into the ocean. She also sings a song to honor her.

Back at the house, Bode and Nina Locke (Darby Stanchfield) get into an argument when the former wants to use the Time Shift Key to go back through time to see his father. After Bode accuses Nina of forgetting his father, the latter uses the Head Key to conjure memories of her dead husband i.e. Bode's father. Some unknown parts of Nina's life can be seen in these flashes.

Meanwhile, Tyler recognizes the clothing that one of the "intruders" from the previous episode was wearing at a museum. While this confuses him, he still cannot recall anything about the magical world of the keys.

When Captain Gideon and his two men learn that the missing items are stored in the library, they storm in and take back their items, while also killing one of the library’s workers.

On the other side, Bode finds the Time Shift key and decides to use it. This is where things go bad. He tampers with the grandfather clock and gives himself a timer of five minutes before jumping into the past.

In the process, he ends up in a pivotal moment when Dodge and Eden are at their full strengths. Unfortunately, the youngest Locke makes some big claims in front of Dodge, telling them that they are destined for loss.

This ignorant claim leads to a huge mishap as Dodge decides to take over Bode's body and trap him outside in ghost form. When Bode returns, he is possessed by Dodge, who is now back in her full form in the present timeline. Bode's little mistake results in a complete overhaul of the timeline, something that is bound the affect the remaining episodes of the show.

The episode aptly set up for the future of the series while also bringing back two of its most iconic villains.

All eight episodes of Locke and Key are now streaming on Netflix.

