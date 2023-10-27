Loki season 2, episode 5 is set to release on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 6 pm PT on Disney+. When writing this article, four episodes of Loki’s latest adventures are out. Tom Hiddleston, who plays the God of Mischief in Loki season 2, and his comrades had a scheme to repair the TVA's Temporal Loom before its overloading. But moving forward, things have become considerably more problematic due to a significant storyline twist.

The conclusion of Loki season 2, episode 4, leaves fans with enormous expectations for the rest of the program and the MCU overall. Even though OB and Victor Timely tried to repair the Temporal Loom, the radiation was now too powerful and destroyed Victor before he could pass through the gate.

Therefore, at the end of the episode, all Loki and his friends could do was gaze upon their imminent destruction as the timeline and the whole TVA seemed to be destroyed. The untitled Loki season 2 episode 5 is set to release on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 6 pm ET on Disney+.

Loki season 2, episode 5: Everything we know so far

Loki season 2 episode 5 release date and time for all regions:

Loki season 2, episode 5, is set to release on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 6 pm ET on Disney+. Below are the release dates and timings of the episode for every region, along with the affiliated time zones:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, November 2, 2023 6 pm Central Time Thursday, November 2, 2023 8 pm Eastern Time Thursday, November 2, 2023 9 pm British Summer Time Friday, November 3, 2023 2 am Indian Standard Time Friday, November 3, 2023 6:30 am Central European Summer Time Friday, November 3, 2023 3 am Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, November 3, 2023 11 am Philippines Time Monday, November 6, 2023 9 am

Where to watch Loki season 2 episode 5

Fans can watch the episode on Disney Plus exclusively with their subscription program.

There are two options: a $7.99 monthly ad-supported plan and a $10.99 monthly ad-free plan through which viewers can have unfettered access to Disney Plus' extensive content catalog.

Loki season 2 episode 4: A brief recap of the story so far

Six episodes of Loki season 2 are scheduled to run each week, and Marvel is, predictably, keeping everything under wraps. As a result, not even the episode titles are known until the said episodes are aired. The titles of these episodes were Ouroboros, Breaking Brad, 1893, and Heart of the TVA, in that order.

In the first episode, Ouroboros, viewers are treated to a glimpse of the future, a helping hand from Mobius, and a new character whose name coincides with the episode's title to solve Loki's Timeslipping issue. This episode also saw the reappearance of Sylvie and the revelation of the TVA's timeloom issue.

In "Breaking Brad," the second episode of Loki's second season, viewers are introduced to Zaniac from Marvel Comics. He lets them know of Dox's plan to 'help' the TVA by pruning off all other realities.

The episode also features a reunion between Sylvie and Loki as they enlist Mobius' assistance to defeat General Dox and her troops. This episode also sets the scenario for the following, with our heroes now on the hunt for Miss Minuetes, hoping to save the TVA.

Loki season 2, episode 3, was the show's mid-season finale. Titled 1893, the episode follows Mobius and Loki as they return to confront Renslayer and Miss Minutes to save the TVA. Shockingly, they find a Kang variant named Victor Timely while on this quest, and the episode ends with Timely making his way to the TVA and Rennslayer and Miss Minutes stuck at the end of time.

Heart of the TVA was episode 4 of season 2. The episode follows Victor, OB, and the others as they try to fix the Temporal Loom but fail. The episode also sees Brad Wolfe, aka. Zaniac, join the dark side and side with Rennslayer and Miss Minutes.

He joins them due to his whole team, General Dox, being killed and a promise of his life on the timeline back. The episode ends with Rennslayer being pruned, and our whole gang watches as the Temporal Loom explodes. Cut to black.

What to expect from Loki season 2 episode 5

Fans are concerned that the whole TVA, including everyone within, has been obliterated now that the timeline has burst into enormous volumes of temporal energy and radiation. The exact thing that Loki and his companions attempted to stop has now occurred. As a result, it appears that every character from Loki season 2 has died in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But fret not; Loki season 2 episode 5 will possibly bring back our favorite characters (Most of them, at least). There are two more episodes of Loki season 2 left, and the trailer for the series has teased some further expected scenes, which fans have yet to witness as season 2 progresses.

The teasers for Loki season 2 feature scenes such as Hunter B-15 posing as a doctor, Casey walking along a little hallway, and Loki wearing a TVA outfit. Similarly, a scene featuring Loki at a jet ski dealership suggests that Loki Season 2 Episode 5 will unveil Mobius' dream. Maybe the TVA staff returned to their original branch realities when the universe collapsed.

Loki season 2, episode 5 is set to release on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 6 pm PT on Disney+. Fans can catch Episode 4 and the rest of Seasons 1 and 2 on the platform right now before Loki Season 2 episode 5 airs.