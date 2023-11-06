Loki season 2 episode 6: Major spoilers to expect

Loki season 2 episode 6, also the season finale, is scheduled to drop on November 9, 2023, on Disney+. The show is expected to lead to the larger MCU timeline and even Deadpool 3 featuring Miss Minutes and Mobius. The show that follows the God of Mischief in his escapades through the timeline and its multiple branches will present an evolved role to the Asgardian. A lot is expected to change, and the future of the Marvel Universe may alter its course by the season’s end.

The Norse god, who is a variant created by him during the events of Avengers: Endgame, has been time-slipping in this season. In the second season of Loki, the focus was on repairing the Loom and saving the TVA after Sylvie created multiple branches by killing He Who Remains. The problem of time-slipping and the pressure on the Temporal Loom with the branching timeline have placed a complex task for the Asgardian to solve in Loki season 2 episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episode 5.

Loki season 2 episode 6 may rewrite the future of the MCU

Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston as Mobius and Loki in the show (Image via Disney+ and IMDb)

The issue at hand is the repair of the Temporal Loom. While the TVA’s attempt at repairing the Loom has not been successful as yet, Loki and his allies must figure out their actions in Loki season 2 episode 6. With Sylvie prompting a dilemma in Loki’s intentions, the team needs to figure out if the changed time is a good thing or not.

In the episode, the protagonist must bypass the mistakes they made the first time they tried to repair the Loom. The mid-season trailer hints at this.

The previous episode, Science/Fiction, highlighted the concept of stories and how Loki is able to rewrite his own. This significant part of the Norse lore about Loki, the Asgardian God of Mischief, places him as the God of Stories.

Loki and his allies will come together for the finale (Image via Disney+)

The concept alludes to a 2011 take on Loki from the Marvel Comics by Keiron Gillen and Stephanie Hans. In the comics, he is depicted as the God of Stories. However, he himself is a story or lore for readers and part of the mythical characters from Norse mythology.

As per analysis of his time-slipping and figuring out how to control it, Loki can be considered a protector of stories. He can be an inspiration for those who feel their lives are slipping away from their control. Loki season 2 episode 6 may pave the way to portray the titular character as the guardian of stories in the MCU’s future.

Expand Tweet

Some other speculations from fans and critics have been about Loki replacing He Who Remains in the timeline's future. This theory is prompted by his declaration in the previous episode that it was about “who” and not about why. At first glance, it appeared that when he mentioned "who," he was referring to O.B., but it might carry broader implications.

It could be that in Loki season 2 episode 6, where he would meet all the characters before the explosion, he may not want Victor Timely to approach the Loom. By “who”, he may have meant himself doing the repair work. It's possible that an incorrect choice of character was the cause of the ongoing disaster, and it was always intended for him to be the one to restore the TVA.

Possible villains in Loki season 2 episode 6

Either O.B. or Ravonna could be the future villain (Image via Disney+)

Since Loki reached the time before the explosion, Victor Timely would be alive there. He may claim the position of the villain at the end of the season.

Another possibility in Loki season 2 episode 6 is the role that Ravonna Renslayer will play could be that of the new villain. Since Ravonna was pruned by the manipulative Brad, she was in the void and could have met Alioth. With the help of the cloud monster, Renslayer may make her way back to the timeline as the main villain.

A surprising alternate villain, and a hidden one, could be O.B. Episode 5 revealed that Ouroborus wrote a book named The Zartan Contingent. This hints at O.B. being the next big bad secret. The book's title may allude to either the G.I Joe character, Zartan, or the Xartans from Marvel Comics. Both the character types are master manipulators, and Loki season 2 episode 6 may reveal Ouroborus having a connection with either.

Loki season 2 episode 5: A short revisit

Expand Tweet

The fifth episode has brought the plotline to the threshold of the season finale with more time travel for the Asgardian protagonist. The episode showed the many branches of the timeline getting spaghettified. Loki continued to time-slip and reached the timelines where all his allies had been reset into their previous lives.

He identified that he needed to travel back to the time before the explosion to undo the problem and repair the Loom. O.B., who turned back to being Dr Doug, suggested that all the allies come together to supply Loki with the combined power of their temporal aura. While others were convinced of the action, Sylvie refused.

Expand Tweet

As the reset group of friends disintegrated into spaghetti, Loki realized that he needed to focus on one person to reach that point in time, so he focused on O.B. Before getting transported, he declared that he could rewrite the story, which hinted at him being a master storyteller.

Loki season 2 episode 6 will have the dual task of taking the story forward and connecting the series to the original Marvel universe. Watch out for Loki season 2 episode 6 slated to drop on Disney+ on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 6 pm PT and on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 2 am BST.