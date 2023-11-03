Loki season 2: Which The Velvet Underground song was Sylvie listening to in episode 5? Explored

Fans watch Sylvie part ways with Loki in Loki season 2 episode 5, titled Science/Fiction, in order to go and have some alone time. Sylvie needs a minute to gather herself when she and Loki have a difficult conversation. So, Sylvie visits a location that brings her comfort when she feels like the world is crumbling around her: the record store.

She is welcomed like an old friend the moment she steps into this record store. After she tells Lyle, the store owner, about her emotional state, he gives his advice and plays a song for her that can make things better or worse!

The Velvet Underground song Oh Sweet Nuthin', which was published in 1970, is the song he chooses, and boy was he right. The song is frequently used to emphasize poignant scenes in films and television programs.

Loki season 2 Sylvie and Oh Sweet Nuthin'

The penultimate episode of Loki season 2 centered on Loki and his most recent events of time slipping (again), which was triggered after the TVA's Temporal Loom appeared to burst. After bouncing through time and space, Loki finally arrived at a branching timeline where Sylvie had built a life and was employed by a McDonald's in the 1980s (again).

After having a discussion on free will with Loki, Sylvie visits a nearby record shop, which eventually disappears as all deviant timelines have done according to the TVA's Fail-Safe Procedure. The scene is accompanied by Oh! Sweet Nuthin' by The Velvet Underground, which is a well-liked song from their 1970 album Loaded.

The album's title, Loaded, alludes to Atlantic Records' request that the band create a record "loaded with hits." The term "loaded" therefore, has two meanings: it may indicate "full of drugs" or "loaded with hits." Loaded was a commercial endeavor intended for radio play but even though it was the source of several hits, the album itself didn't chart on any billboards.

The last track on the album, Oh! Sweet Nuthin' narrates the tales of the disillusioned, impoverished Jimmy Brown, the destitute and despondent Ginger Brown, his fellow vagrant Polly May, and the unfortunate Joanna Love, who keeps falling into unsuccessful relationships.

One could assume that this music is depressing and should only be listened to when all hope is gone but it would be wrong. Instead, Oh! Sweet Nuthin' is a really uplifting song, particularly in the last part when the drummer abruptly turns up the beat on the entire session.

The song eventually resolves to a repetition of "She ain't got nothing at all," which feels more like a reward than a lament as the guitars soar and the percussion keeps pounding.

Yule played the guitar solos, and the Drums and even provided vocals for Oh! Sweet Nuthin,' the song that appeared in Loki season 2. Douglas Alan Yule was a bassist, guitarist, and occasionally the main vocalist for the Velvet Underground from 1968 until 1973.

Loki season 2 Sylvie's epiphany

The profound feeling and epiphany that Sylvie is experiencing with Oh Sweet Nuthin' by the Velvet Underground towards the end of the episode is nothing new to fans of the song.

Sylvie has had a great character arc. Loki season 2 further offers a sense of nuance to the character, which is a far different feeling for the dad-rock listing god of mischief taking center stage.

She doesn't want to fight back quite as much, which makes her more tranquil, juxtaposing her previous appearances. Sylvie would much rather accept the life she has now and she does so by simply coming to terms with her identity.

Towards the conclusion of the episode, there's something unique about Sylvie when she reclines and surrenders to her feelings. It was heartbreaking to watch that happen since this is something that the previous Sylvie would never have let.

Fans are in for a trip with just one episode remaining in the series. Episode 5 of Loki Season 2 Science/Fiction is currently available on Disney+.