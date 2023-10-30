Loki season 2 episode 5: Major spoilers to expect

After a dramatic cliffhanger in the previous episode, fans are excited about Loki season 2 episode 5, which is set to air on Disney+ on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The story that follows the God of Mischief and his ally agent Mobius' involvement with the Temporal Loom disaster, features twists in the tale with each episode. The events of the show must connect to future MCU projects and it will be important for viewers to understand all the elements of the storyline of Loki season 2 episode 5.

The upcoming episode of Loki season 2 will address the ensuing chaos in the multiple branches of the timeline and the damage by the Temporal Loom. He Who Remains is not part of the plot as he is already dead, thanks to Sylvie, but Victor Timely was the other Kang variant who was pulled in by Mobius and Loki to help O.B. repair the Loom in episode 4. However, things did not go as planned.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Loki season 2 episode 4. It is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Loki season 2 episode 5 may see the TVA staff return to their original timelines

Loki and Mobius will continue their interaction in episode 5 (Image via IMDb and Disney)

With Disney keeping things under wraps, including the title of the episode, predictions for the upcoming installment are based on speculations and guesses. Written by Eric Martin and directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the events of Loki season 2 episode 5 will come as a complete surprise after the chaos that featured in episode 4.

While it seems that a lot of the characters perished in the previous episode, Loki season 2 episode 5 will bring back most of them, at least the significant ones. Since this is the penultimate episode, the plot will lead to the conclusion of the season finale.

Loki as seen in the show (Image via Disney+)

Some of the teasers for Loki season 2 saw the protagonist wearing a TVA outfit and Casey walking along a hallway. There were also scenes that showed Hunter B-15 in a doctor's getup and Loki with a jet ski dealer. These scenes may feature in Loki season 2 episode 5 and will have some relevance in the upcoming installments.

It is likely that after the multiverse collapse, the TVA staff will return to their original timelines, and the characters will find that they have returned to their original lives. Mobius may also find himself unveiling his dream in Loki season 2 episode 5.

A quick recap of Loki season 2 episode 4

Expand Tweet

There was a lot going on parallelly in Loki season 2 episode 4. Miss Minutes was seen telling Renslayer that in the past, He Who Remains had her lead his army while taking credit for all the hard work Renslayer did. Later on, he had Miss Minutes erase the memories of Ravonna Renslayer along with the other TVA employees.

This drove Renslayer to take over the TVA by approaching Wolfe, Dox, and others who were detained. While Wolfe agreed to cooperate, Dox and her team did not. Hence, Renslayer killed Dox and her loyalists.

On the other side, Mobius and Loki took Victor Timely to work with Ouroborus to fix the Temporal Loom catastrophe. While they decided to use O.B.'s Throughput Multiplier, it was revealed that Timely was the source of O.B.'s knowledge.

Expand Tweet

The plotline moved forward with Wolfe pruning Hunter D-90 and kidnapping Timely at Renslayer's bidding. While on their rescue mission to get Timely, Loki and Sylvie encountered Loki's time-slipping self. Loki pruned him, thus answering the question from the first episode.

This episode also connected to episode 1 by alluding to another unexplained event, a telephone ringing. Episode 4 revealed that it was a phone call from Ouroborus for Loki.

While O.B. deactivated Miss Minutes along with TVA's other magic-suppressing devices, Sylvie manipulated Wolfe into pruning Renslayer. With Victor Timely rescued, access to the Temporal Loom was revived. However, the increased radiation from the Loom disintegrated Timely before he could launch the Throughput Multiplier.

Restoring order in the timeline is Loki's prime goal (Image via X/@LokiOfficial)

The end of the episode featured a massive explosion of the Temporal Loom spreading towards the lead characters, Loki, Sylvie, Mobius, Casey, Ouroborus, and B-15.

Loki season 2 episode 5 is scheduled to air exclusively on Disney+ on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 6 pm PT and Friday, November 3, 2023, at 2 am BST.