What is Ravonna Renslayer's secret in Loki season 2? Explained

After being underused in her earlier appearances, Ravonna Renslayer finally gets her due in Loki season 2, episode 3. After Renslayer finds herself at the end of time in the final moments of the episode, She releases Miss Minutes from her TemPad. AI then informs her that Timely messed up by making her an enemy and that she also knows a secret about Ravonna, which will enrage her.

This significant secret may still be a mystery, but some speculation and the comics will likely provide hints. One popular theory holds that Renslayer and He Who Remains have a complicated past that she has been made to forget. All of this centers on the revelation made in the first episode of Loki season 2 that Renslayer had a hand in the TVA's founding.

Ravonn and MISS Minutes will be working together to get out of The Citadel at the end of time (Image via Disney+)

Loki season 2 puts Ravonna Renslayer in the spotlight; what is her secret?

Victor and Ravonna immediately bond in Loki season 2, episode 3, which humorously enrages the envious Miss Minutes. This may remind some fans of the elaborate and nuanced romance between Ravonna and Kang in the Marvel Comics world. Each of the two characters has a connection that can be described as a 'love/hate' dynamic.

Perhaps this is the meaning of the secret Miss Minutes alluded to: Rennslayer and the He who remains had a partnership and built the TVA together. It was revealed earlier in the series that He Who Remains erased the memory of every employee of the TVA to conceal his role in its creation. Renslayer may also have been a victim of this early on.

Expand Tweet

Ravonna being mind-wiped by He Who Remains would explain why Miss Minutes that the secret would make her angry.

Who is Ravonna Renslayer in the MCU?

In Loki season 1, fans discovered that Ravonna Renslayer was previously Rebecca Tourminet, an Ohio high school teacher. Still, this is likely another false identity inserted into her mind. In the comics, Ravonna used Tourminet as a pen name, which wasn't her real identity.

According to the comics, Ravonna was the daughter of King Carelius, the monarch of Earth in the 40th century. This may also be where she started in the MCU, and she and He Who Remains had a long-lasting relationship or something else.

The bond Ravonna and Kang share is teased further (Image via Disney+)

They could have found the TVA together and had the "partnership" repeatedly mentioned in Loki season 2, episode 3. It is also shown how much Victor Timely hates partnership. Nevertheless, He Who Remains could share this similarity with his variant, erasing Ravonna's memory and sending her to work for the TVA.

Another explanation might be that this Kang Variant grew overly power-hungry or Miss Minutes tricked him. But everything seems to point to the fact that Renslayer and He Who Remains had a falling out.

Where will the truth lead Ravonna? (Image via Disney+)

Producer Kevin Wright confirmed to Games Radar in an exclusive interview that the series will reveal further details about Renslayer.

"She has a rich history in the comics of playing multiple roles and being more than you think she's initially going to be," he said. "You know, Renslayer is somebody that we wanted to be really careful about, and like, she does some pretty horrible things. But I think you understand where she was coming from, and why she would be so angry and why she would be so hurt with the things that are revealed throughout the season."

Whatever the case, this secret will undoubtedly have far-reaching effects in the future of Loki season 2. Loki season 2, episode 3 is now streaming on Disney+