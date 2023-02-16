Long John Silver’s 2023 seafood line-up explored

Beginning on February 13, 2023, Long John Silver's will offer new $6 Shrimp Baskets to mark the beginning of the season for seafood and Lent.

Also returning will be a fan-favorite value menu, a convenient family-sized meal, and a $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares and Fish & Shrimp Family Feast.

The seafood restaurant will waive the delivery price on orders of $15 or more every Sunday through Thursday from February 26 through April 6, 2023, to further sweeten the deal.

A quick rundown of Long John Silver's Lent specials

From February 13 to April 23, 2023, participating locations around the country will offer Long John's Lent specials. Participation and costs may differ. Delivery orders can also be placed through third-party delivery services like Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash.

$6 Shrimp Baskets

The Six-Piece Grilled Shrimp Basket is served with your choice of one side or two fried hushpuppies, and includes seasoned and grilled shrimp over a bed of flavorful rice.

is served with your choice of one side or two fried hushpuppies, and includes seasoned and grilled shrimp over a bed of flavorful rice. The Six-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp Basket has six pieces of shrimp hand-battered in-house using the brand's special recipe. They are served with two fried hushpuppies and your choice of one side.

has six pieces of shrimp hand-battered in-house using the brand's special recipe. They are served with two fried hushpuppies and your choice of one side. The Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp Basket includes two fried hush puppies along with crispy popcorn shrimp and your choice of side.

$10 Shrimp Sea-Shares

15pc Grilled Shrimp Sea Share

15pc Batter-Dipped Shrimp Sea Share

A shareable portion of Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp

Fish and Shrimp Family Feast

The Fish & Shrimp Family Meal has a choice of two family-size sides, and comes with 12 batter-dipped shrimp, 8 pieces of hand-battered wild Alaska pollock, and 8 hush puppies.

Back in November 2022, Long John's introduced Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Bites

Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese is included in the company's new Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Bites, which are lightly breaded and deep-fried till crispy and golden for the ideal cheese pull and pop-able flavor.

The Cheese Bites are offered in small and large amounts, and for an additional fee, they can be included as a side to any combo, meal, or platter in addition to being consumed on their own.

While supplies last, Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Bites are available for a limited time at participating LJ Silver restaurants across the country. Pricing varies.

In brief, about Long John Silver's

Long John's is a chain of fast-food restaurants in the United States that specializes in seafood. It was formerly known as Long John Silver's Seafood Shoppes and is sometimes referred to as LJS. The name of the brand is drawn from Robert Louis Stevenson's novel Treasure Island, in which the pirate Long John Silver is one of the key protagonists.

Long John Silver's has combined its national reach, high consumer awareness, delectable menu, alluring offers, and unrivaled seafood knowledge and skill over the past 50 years. Currently, it generates around $413 million in system-wide sales annually from its almost 700 restaurants, 70% of which there are franchisees spread over 38 states in the United States and Singapore.

