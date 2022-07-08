Create
What happened with Doordash? Free food glitch explained as Twitter erupts with memes

DoorDash glitch leads to customers receiving free food (Image via DoorDash)
Karishma Rao
Modified Jul 08, 2022 06:51 PM IST

DoorDash customers were left delighted recently after the food-delivery service system experienced a glitch. The set-up’s crash led to buyers receiving free food. The news spread like wildfire on social media, leading to netizens creating hilarious memes about customers receiving surplus food and groceries. If one might rush to the application in hopes of getting free food at the moment, they will not be able to make use of the glitch as it has been fixed.

On July 7, multiple DoorDash customers took to various social media platforms, sharing that they had found a glitch in the system. Additionally, they mentioned that this particular glitch allowed customers to receive food for free from whichever restaurant they chose.

Users on the app were able to receive free food after adding a card with no funds in it on DoorDash’s system. In fact, many claimed that they were still able to order food.

Netizens react to the latest DoorDash glitch

As many users across the United States experienced the unexpected glitch, they took to social media to express their shock and surprise. Many joked about buying their essential groceries for free, while others created memes of people ordering unimaginable amounts of food, simply because they could get it for free.

Those who missed the event also took to Twitter to express their sadness.

A few hilarious tweets read:

how did I miss out on this DoorDash glitch https://t.co/IlaPF5Inuz
Nobody woke me up for the doordash glitch ??? Where tf is the loyalty ?? https://t.co/ck1rYLSbNH
Me on the phone with the police snitching on y’all just cause I missed the glitch #doordash #Trending https://t.co/ycOVcOivvm
Nobody: DoorDash delivering free food to MFers houses because of a glitch : https://t.co/wQ7Ao8NABW
Tf DoorDash had a glitch earlier that made things free?!!?! I COULDA ORDERED GROCERIES AND DINNER?! ANDDDDD ALCOHOL!? FOR. FREE?!?!!??!?!?!? https://t.co/NHYLQC39w7
As a dasher, yall mfs get on my nerves. How yall gonna do the doordash glitch and still not tip?!?!?!? https://t.co/6FNIWWDMmm
Chile I missed the DoorDash glitch😭😖 y’all better not let SHEIN get one cause it’s over💀 https://t.co/5ePBBNAzZl
Doordash trying to charge back my card after I just got 200$ worth of free food because of their glitch:Me canceling my card: https://t.co/VAcA5H34Ra
Me after the DoorDash glitch https://t.co/7hCE2t3cWF
Bank Account Balance: -$2,634Y’all’s faces: …..#DoorDash glitch🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/MfNkMwcxjJ

Interestingly, this is not the first time the food-delivery app has been afflicted by a glitch. Over recent months, the platform has dealt with other issues such as their dispatch system crashing, which led to the location where the food was being delivered to randomly disappearing.

Obviously, this glitch made it extremely difficult for delivery persons, who are also tracked by the company’s algorithms present in their system.

Speaking about the glitches, Stephanie Adams, a Dasher (the title of a delivery person for DoorDash) in Morehead City, North Carolina, said:

“Customers will freak out, [asking] ‘Why hasn’t my order been delivered?' Well, it’s not delivered because we can’t see it.”

Dashers have continuously blamed glitches in the system for late orders. Customer reviews have also pointed fingers at the same. Speaking about the navigation issues, Lyle Wilner, an employee from San Diego, said:

“You might be in the middle of an order . . . using in-app navigation, which means you might not have the address and the ability to even physically complete the order. So whatever you’re doing, you are unable to proceed.”

Delivery issues can last anywhere from 15 minutes to an entire day. Such issues occur as frequently as every week.

DoorDash asks interviewee to list sexual orientation

As the glitches continue to be an issue yet to be resolved, the company has been facing flak for asking job applicants to list their sexual orientation on their resumes. Many social media users were enraged and generally confused about this requirement. One person, who applied for the job, told Newsweek:

“Everything I put on a job application should be information for the employer to determine if my background and accomplishments fit their company goals. I don’t understand how sexual orientation could determine the quality of my work.”
The food delivery giant responded to the situation at hand by claiming that they were doing so to “create a culture of belonging” by making sure that “diverse identities and perspectives” are being represented in the organization.

