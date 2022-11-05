Long John Silver's Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Bites: Release date, price, and everything to know

Long John Silver's recently launched a delicious new menu item - the Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Bites. The seafood specialty chain added these cheesy poppable bites to its menu on November 1, 2022.

The side dish features white cheddar cheese lightly coated in homestyle breading, and is fried until crispy and golden on the outside with gooey cheese inside. The dish comes in two serving proportions, an individual one, priced at $4.69, and a family-sized one, priced at $7.49.

Pair Long John Silver's Wisconsin Cheese Bites with any of your favorite seafood delicacies

These yummy bites are available in participating stores until supplies last. They can be ordered via the company's website, or can be picked up at any Long John Silver's outlet.

The cheesy side can be paired with the restaurant's Fish and Shrimp Platter, where one has a choice of two sides. It can also be ordered alongside a Fish and Shrimp Family Meal/Fiesta, where one has the option of ordering a choice of two, three or four sides, depending on the meal.

Speaking about the dish, Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver’s, said:

"Long John Silver’s is always looking for ways to make waves with crave-worthy food news. With our new White Cheddar Cheese Bites, we know every guest who sails with us will treasure every bite."

What is white cheddar?

Cheddar cheese is a variety of semi-hard cow's milk cheese which varies from mild to extra sharp, depending on how long it has been aged. Sharp cheddar is harder as it is aged for longer. Other than the color, the cheese variants have no nutritional or flavor difference.

White cheddar cheese is a variant of cheddar that is off-white, and can be used in a number of dishes such as salads, sandwiches, soups, baked dishes, and pasta. It is hard and slightly crumbly in texture. When heated, the white cheddar produces a stringy and gooey melt.

Long John Silver's, or LJS, is an American fast-food restaurant chain that specializes in fried/grilled seafood dishes, and is known for its freshly sourced ingredients. The brand is named after pirate Long John Silver - a main character from the book Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson.

