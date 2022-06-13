Los Angeles warehouse party shooting: Gunfire at Boyle Heights leaves three dead and three injured

Three individuals were killed and four others wounded in a deadly shooting in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, early Sunday morning. According to authorities, multiple people opened fire during a warehouse party in Los Angeles.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the summer kick-off event at the warehouse in Boyle Heights was publicised on social media and featured a performance by rapper Money Sign Suede. The rapper signed with Atlanta Records around a year and a half ago, according to the label.

Tena Ezzeddine @TenaCBSLA

6 shot. 3 dead.

LAPD Robbery Homicide Division looking for witnesses to the

#shooting in Boyle Heights, that happened after a young rapper performed on stage.

LAPD Officer Luis Garcia said they received a call at 12:30 am from someone at the party seeking assistance for a friend who had been shot in the 1400 block of South Lorena Street. The first officers on the scene discovered three men dead and three others wounded. The fourth victim was later discovered.

Speaking to the LA Times about the shooting, LAPD Detective Frank Carrillo said,

"Three people were killed and four others were taken to a hospital. Some are stable and some aren't so stable. The weapons used in the shooting were semiautomatic."

Rapper Suede and staff offers condolences for the victims of Los Angeles attack

Artist Money Sign Suede offered his condolences to the victims of the Los Angeles shooting in an Instagram post saying,

"I pray for all the people who were injured and died last night. My condolences and heart goes out to all the families of this hurt. Didn't want none of that to happened. I was getting home already when I got the call...to those who still supporting me through it all, I love you!"

Travis Rice @traviscrice A relative of someone who was shot last night at the warehouse party in Boyle Heights says it was a show for a rapper named MoneySign Suede. Suede posted this statement to his Instagram today about the shooting. @FOXLA A relative of someone who was shot last night at the warehouse party in Boyle Heights says it was a show for a rapper named MoneySign Suede. Suede posted this statement to his Instagram today about the shooting. @FOXLA https://t.co/utUmknPKWj

Boyle Heights City Councilman Kevin de León, whose district covers the neighborhood, called Sunday's massacre "emblematic of the unrelenting gun violence nationally." He added,

"The urgency to pass serious gun control legislation and rid our streets of weapons of war is critically overdue."

Carrillo believes the shooting was the bloodiest gun-related incident in Los Angeles this year. According to him, there was a gunfight, and detectives are still attempting to identify the suspects and the victims in the incident.

Neighbors of the warehouse in Boyle Heights have also revealed their horrific experience after hearing the loud gunshots.

Patty Calzada, who lives two doors down from the warehouse, described the incident to reporters saying,

"The shots woke us up. I watched the commotion through the security camera. Many of the young people fleeing the building after the shots were fired looked underage."

Another resident stated that his wife woke him after hearing two sets of gunshots, a burst of ten rounds followed by a round of five shots a minute later.

The man said that his wife informed him that the young individuals racing down the street appeared to be around the age of 16 or 17.

Boyle Heights shooting that left three dead is believed to be the deadliest single incident involving guns in L.A. this year

According to neighbours, the warehouse was a party hotspot. It had previously hosted parties that drew the attention of the police. A young child was also hit by a car outside the building a week ago.

On Sunday afternoon, police tape stretched for several blocks around the warehouse. Several young individuals, many of whom appeared distressed, gathered at the Los Angeles crime scene in the hopes of learning more about what had happened to their families.

