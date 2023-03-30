"Losing the role of a lifetime because of a Twitter feud": Logan Lerman memes trend as James Gunn is trolled for claiming he doesn't know the actor

American filmmaker James Gunn was trolled online after he revealed that he did not know who Logan Lerman was. On Wednesday, March 29, the 56-year-old star addressed the latest round of speculation regarding Superman: Legacy's film development and casting.

Gunn was responding to a tweet made by journalist Grace Randolph, where she claimed that his "top choice" was Lerman to play the lead in the upcoming superhero film. To this, he responded:

Several users trolled the director for not knowing who the actor was while feeling sorry that Logan got sandwiched between Gunn and Randolph's Twitter feud.

Twitter reacted to the news by sharing Logan Lerman memes

After James Gunn's tweet about not knowing Logan Lerman went viral, Twitterati reacted with memes. Several users shared memes on how sad Lerman would feel after scrolling through Twitter. Others shared GIFs and videos of the Percy Jackson actor enjoying the feud between Grace and James Gunn.

What happened between James Gunn and Grace Randolph?

Logan Lerman's name came into the conversation after Grace Randolph stated that the production company was "very very close" to choosing the lead actor for Superman: Legacy, which will be written and directed by James Gunn.

To this, a Twitter user tagged Gunn and asked if this was true. The 56-year-old responded that these were all rumors and that he is making "making private lists, prepping material for auditions."

Grace responded to Gunn's tweet and said that she heard Logan Lerman was his top choice to play the lead in the film.

Gunn was trolled online for being insensitive towards Logan and not knowing who he was since he had been in the industry for several years.

zae @itszaeok james gunn and grace randolph beefing is so funny. i'm sorry but i'm on grace side even tho she nasty cuz why james diss logan lerman like that? james gunn and grace randolph beefing is so funny. i'm sorry but i'm on grace side even tho she nasty cuz why james diss logan lerman like that?

After facing backlash, James Gunn clarified that he was not taking a dig at Lerman and hadn't met him in real life. He added that he thinks Logan is talented, but "he's never been part of a conversation about playing Superman."

James Gunn @JamesGunn Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman. Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman.

Gunn has been engaged in Twitter's back-and-forth on the upcoming Superman rumors since fans are excited to know the details of the project.

On March 11, 2023, Gunn again refuted the apparent rumor that he had sent out a casting call for the role. He stated that he had not even hired a casting director yet.

Aside from Superman: Legacy, James Gunn has several projects in the pipeline (as stated on his IMDb profile) like Starsky & Hutch, Creature Commandos, Coyote v. Acme, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Brief information about Logan Lerman

Born on January 19, 1992, Logan Lerman is a native of Beverly Hills, California. He began his acting career by starring in The Patriot as William Martin. He rose to fame by starring as Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief alongside Brandon T. Jackson, Alexandra Daddario, Kevin McKidd, Steve Coogan, Sean Bean, Pierce Brosnan, Rosario Dawson, Uma Thurman, etc.

His other credits include What Women Want, A Painted House, The Butterfly Effect, Jack & Bobby, 3:10 to Yuma, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Noah, End of Sentence, Hunters, etc.

As per his IMDb profile, he will next star in We Were the Lucky Ones, The Threesome, and College Republicans.

