Superman: Legacy - Release date, cast, plot, what to expect and more

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. As the fourth film reboot of the Superman franchise, the movie will mark the beginning of James Gunn's DC Film Universe. According to him, the film will focus on a young Superman in his early years as a superhero but will not be an origin story.

James Gunn announced the news of Superman: Legacy on January 31, 2023, at the DC Burbank event alongside a slew of his other DC projects, including The Brave and The Bold, Creature Commandos, and The Authority, which will all be a part of his first chapter of the DCU, Gods and Monsters.

Peter Safran says Superman: Legacy will focus on the titular superhero "balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing"

At the DC Burbank event, James Gunn confirmed that he is currently writing the script for the film and is having a great time doing it. While the director for the film has not been confirmed, it's possible Gunn himself may take up the task. As of now, the cast details also remain unrevealed. However, James Gunn shared that the casting process for the film will only begin after he is done writing the script.

Despite this, DC fans have thrown in multiple actors' names in the ring for the role of the titular character in Superman: Legacy, such as Jacob Elordi, David Corenswet, and Tom Holland - all of whom are in the age range Warner Bros. and DC are reportedly looking at to cast the next Man of Steel. Gunn's Superman is reportedly 25 years of age.

Apart from that, the premise and plot of the film is currently unknown. However, in an interview with IGN at the DC Burbank event, Peter Safran and James Gunn confirmed what fans can expect. During the interview, Safran commented:

"It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing."

Explaining how Superman represents truth, justice, and the American Way, he added:

"He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way. He is kind in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned."

Gunn, adding to Safran's statements, said:

"We want to take it away from goody guy versus bad guy. And there's all sorts of really, really almost saintly people. Superman is among them."

Due to the film currently being in the development stage, a trailer has not yet been released.

On February 1, 2023, James Gunn put up a poll on Twitter to ask fans whether or not they wanted his adaptation of Man of Steel in Superman: Legacy to have his signature red trunks. Most of the fans voted in favor of integrating trunks into his costume.

Gunn also revealed that his upcoming film on the Kryptonian is not an adaptation of the All-Star Superman comic run (2005-08) by Grant Morrison but is very much inspired by it:

"I'm a huge fan of All-Star Superman, and it is very inspired by All-Star Superman."

This is evident by the picture of the superhero from All-Star Superman that Gunn had used in his Gods and Monsters presentation at the DC Burbank event when talking about Superman: Legacy.

In the story of All-Star Superman, the Man of Steel, who is dying from solar-powered poisoning due to overexposure to the Sun, attempts to do multiple heroic deeds or The Twelve Labors of Superman and make peace with the world prior to his death. The story also features Lois Lane briefly getting Superman's powers and becoming Superwoman, as well as Lex Luthor being put in prison for his crimes.

Gunn's Superman: Legacy being inspired by All-Star Superman is exciting news for DC aficionados as the comic was critically acclaimed by fans and critics for its storytelling, characterization, writing, and artwork.

