Lost Women of Highway 20 on ID: What happened to Rachanda Pickle?

Investigation Discovery will be reairing the crime drama series, which brings to light the unfortunate stories from the Ghosts of Highway 20 project that detailed the sudden disappearance of Rachanda Pickle. Titled Lost Women of Highway 20, the true crime series comes from Academy Award-winning executive producer Octavia Spencer.

Rachanda Pickle, the 13-year-old daughter of Linda Pickle, went missing on July 10, 1990, from her residence at Santiam Junction. The Pickles lived with Linda's partner, John Arthur Ackroyd, who was known to have a temper. Her disappearance led to a huge manhunt, which went on until 1993 but yielded little to no results that could benefit the ongoing investigation.

It was only in April 2014 that Ackroyd was arrested for the murder of Pickle along with other women. The breakthrough in the case came with interviews with alibis and a compilation of evidence from other cases that allegedly seemed to indicate Ackroyd's involvement.

The official synopsis of Lost Women of Highway 20 sets the premise perfectly, as it reads,

"Explores the crimes that occurred along Highway 20 between the late 1970s and the early 1990s, where several young women and girls vanished, were s*xually assaulted, or were killed."

Who is Rachanda Pickle and what happened to her?

The individuals who fell prey to killings on Highway 20 in the state of Oregon from the late 1970s to the early 1990s have been long referred to as the Ghosts of Highway 20.

One such victim was Rachanda Pickle, who was the daughter of Linda Pickle, sister to Byron Pickle, and stepdaughter to Linda's third but divorced husband, John Arthur Ackroyd. Ackroyd and Pickle were married in the mid-1980s and divorced after a year, but they continued to live together.

Rachanda Pickle (Image via OregonLive) John Arthur Ackroyd and Linda Jones (Image via OregonLive)

Rachanda Pickle was close to her brother, who was her confidante and protector. As per Unresolved, both the siblings frequently underwent physical abuse at the hands of their stepfather.

By the time Rachanda Pickle reached the fifth grade, it became a known fact that she was often physically and s*xually abused by Ackroyd. Pickle feared returning home from school and confided in her friend and her sisters, Michelle Seiber and Mandy Cook.

John Arthur Ackroyd and Linda Pickle (Image via OregonLive)

On the day of July 10, Rachanda helped her mother get ready for her job as a housekeeper at a resort community called Black Butte Ranch. Ackroyd had taken the day off from work at the state maintenance shop in Bend, while Rachanda was at home with a list of chores Linda had allotted to her.

By the time Linda came back home, Rachanda was nowhere to be found. Her belongings, such as her hairbrush and makeup, were in her room, and no notes were left behind stating her absence.

Rachanda’s mother contacted 911 the following day to report a missing person.

Rachanda Pickle (Image via OregonLive)

John Ackroyd narrated the same story he repeated multiple times later as well. Per him, he had dropped off Linda at the resort and reached his work location. Upon realizing that the parts to fix a vehicle had not arrived, he took the day off and came back home to find Rachanda curled up with a blanket and the house kittens on her lap watching television.

A search team of 100 police officers was deployed, but no evidence or body was ever found. John Ackroyd entered a no-contest plea after his arrest in exchange for his non-eligibility for parole.