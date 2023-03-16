Louder than Life, an annual rock and metal festival that takes place at the Kentucky Exposition Center in in Louisville, Kentucky, United States, is back this year, with the 2023 edition of the festival scheduled to take place from September 21 to 24, 2023.

Louder than Life announced the 2023 edition of their festival, which will feature performances by artists such as the Foo Fighters, Green Day, and more, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Both General and VIP tickets are currently available from the official website of the festival, https://louderthanlifefestival.com/passes. The General tickets are priced at $279.99 plus processing fees. VIP tickets are priced at $649.99 plus processing fees. Top Shelf VIP tickets are priced at $1599.99 plus processing fees.

Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Green Day to headline Louder than Life 2023

Louder than Life will be headlined on Day 1 by the Seattle-based rock band Foo Fighters, best known for their 1999 album There Is Nothing Left to Lose, which won the Best Rock Album award at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

On Day 2, the festival will be headlined by the American alternative-metal band Tool, who are best known for their fourth and seventh studio albums, 10,000 Days and Fear Inoculum respectively.

On Day 3, the festival will be headlined by the heavy-metal band Avenged Sevenfold, who became commercial stars with their third studio album, City of Evil, which was released on June 6, 2005. The album peaked at number 30 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

On Day 4, Louder than Life will be headlined by the American punk-rock band Green Day, who is considered to be one of the pioneers of late 1990s punk-rock and credited with taking the genre to a wider, younger generation.

The full line-up of Louder than Life 2023 is listed below:

Day 1, September 21, 2023:

Foo Fighters

Weezer

Rancid

311

Coheed and Cambria

Royal Blood

Code Orange

White Reaper

L7

Deafheaven

Nothing But Thieves

Sueco

Movements

The Bronx

Nothing,Nowhere

Mannequin Pussy

Beauty School Dropout

Pinkshift

Bob Vylan

Starcrawler

Starbenders

Kyng

Tigercub

See You Space Cowboy

Guerrilla Warfare

Asava

Day 2, September 22, 2023:

Tool

Godsmack

Limp Bizkit

Megadeth

Corey Taylor

Dance Gavin Dance

Bad Omens

Wage War

Avatar

Fever 333

Kittie

Enter Shikari

Miss May I

Dead Poet Society

Rain City Drive

Austin Meade

SIM

Tallah

Cassyette

Ten56

Hanabie

Gnome

Fox Lake

Widow7

Luna Aura

Day 3, September 23, 2023:

Avenged Sevenfold

Pantera

Falling in Reverse

Pierce the Veil

Parkway Drive

BABYMETAL

Asking Alexandria

Dethklok

The Hu

The Amity Affliction

Memphis May Fire

Suicide Silence

Sleep Token

Whitechapel

Jesus Piece

Afterlife

Another Day Dawns

Ithaca

Devil's Cut

Reach NYC

Feast for Crows

Dissonation

Day 4, September 24, 2023:

Green Day

Queens of the Stone Age

Turnstile

Run The Jewels

Flogging Molly

The Interrupters

AWOLNATION

Rival Sons

Billy Talent

Mayday Parade

You Me At Six

Senses Fail

Viagra Boys

Boston Manor

Death By Romy

Jehnny Beth

The Emo Night Tour

Call Me Karizma

Ryan Oaks

Thousand Below

Holy Wars

Reddstar

Letdown

As You Were

Death Valley Dreams

JVK

More about the artists headed to Louder than Life

Queens of the Stone Age is an American rock band who rose to fame with their third studio album, Songs for the Deaf, released on August 27, 2002. The album was a critical success, peaking at number 4 on the UK album chart and number 17 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

AWOLNATION is an American rock band based in Los Angeles who are best known for their second studio album, Run, which peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 9 on the Canadian album chart.

