Louder than Life, an annual rock and metal festival that takes place at the Kentucky Exposition Center in in Louisville, Kentucky, United States, is back this year, with the 2023 edition of the festival scheduled to take place from September 21 to 24, 2023.
Louder than Life announced the 2023 edition of their festival, which will feature performances by artists such as the Foo Fighters, Green Day, and more, via a post on their official Instagram page:
Both General and VIP tickets are currently available from the official website of the festival, https://louderthanlifefestival.com/passes. The General tickets are priced at $279.99 plus processing fees. VIP tickets are priced at $649.99 plus processing fees. Top Shelf VIP tickets are priced at $1599.99 plus processing fees.
Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Green Day to headline Louder than Life 2023
Louder than Life will be headlined on Day 1 by the Seattle-based rock band Foo Fighters, best known for their 1999 album There Is Nothing Left to Lose, which won the Best Rock Album award at the 2001 Grammy Awards.
On Day 2, the festival will be headlined by the American alternative-metal band Tool, who are best known for their fourth and seventh studio albums, 10,000 Days and Fear Inoculum respectively.
On Day 3, the festival will be headlined by the heavy-metal band Avenged Sevenfold, who became commercial stars with their third studio album, City of Evil, which was released on June 6, 2005. The album peaked at number 30 on the Billboard 200 album charts.
On Day 4, Louder than Life will be headlined by the American punk-rock band Green Day, who is considered to be one of the pioneers of late 1990s punk-rock and credited with taking the genre to a wider, younger generation.
The full line-up of Louder than Life 2023 is listed below:
Day 1, September 21, 2023:
- Foo Fighters
- Weezer
- Rancid
- 311
- Coheed and Cambria
- Royal Blood
- Code Orange
- White Reaper
- L7
- Deafheaven
- Nothing But Thieves
- Sueco
- Movements
- The Bronx
- Nothing,Nowhere
- Mannequin Pussy
- Beauty School Dropout
- Pinkshift
- Bob Vylan
- Starcrawler
- Starbenders
- Kyng
- Tigercub
- See You Space Cowboy
- Guerrilla Warfare
- Asava
Day 2, September 22, 2023:
- Tool
- Godsmack
- Limp Bizkit
- Megadeth
- Corey Taylor
- Dance Gavin Dance
- Bad Omens
- Wage War
- Avatar
- Fever 333
- Kittie
- Enter Shikari
- Miss May I
- Dead Poet Society
- Rain City Drive
- Austin Meade
- SIM
- Tallah
- Cassyette
- Ten56
- Hanabie
- Gnome
- Fox Lake
- Widow7
- Luna Aura
Day 3, September 23, 2023:
- Avenged Sevenfold
- Pantera
- Falling in Reverse
- Pierce the Veil
- Parkway Drive
- BABYMETAL
- Asking Alexandria
- Dethklok
- The Hu
- The Amity Affliction
- Memphis May Fire
- Suicide Silence
- Sleep Token
- Whitechapel
- Jesus Piece
- Afterlife
- Another Day Dawns
- Ithaca
- Devil's Cut
- Reach NYC
- Feast for Crows
- Dissonation
Day 4, September 24, 2023:
- Green Day
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Turnstile
- Run The Jewels
- Flogging Molly
- The Interrupters
- AWOLNATION
- Rival Sons
- Billy Talent
- Mayday Parade
- You Me At Six
- Senses Fail
- Viagra Boys
- Boston Manor
- Death By Romy
- Jehnny Beth
- The Emo Night Tour
- Call Me Karizma
- Ryan Oaks
- Thousand Below
- Holy Wars
- Reddstar
- Letdown
- As You Were
- Death Valley Dreams
- JVK
More about the artists headed to Louder than Life
Queens of the Stone Age is an American rock band who rose to fame with their third studio album, Songs for the Deaf, released on August 27, 2002. The album was a critical success, peaking at number 4 on the UK album chart and number 17 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
AWOLNATION is an American rock band based in Los Angeles who are best known for their second studio album, Run, which peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 9 on the Canadian album chart.