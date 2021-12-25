Louie Castro and Fernando break-up explained as cheating rumors surface online

YouTube makeup guru Louie Castro has officially broken up with his boyfriend Fernando Flores. The former took to his channel 'Louie’s Life' to discuss the ending. The couple shared a two-year long relationship.

In his video, the 22-year old revealed that he and his partner had not been together for the past month.

Adding to their turbulent relationship, a video of Flores cheating on his boyfriend went viral on social media. The TikTok star was seen kissing an unidentified man in a club.

Louie Castro’s breakup video explained

In the 11-minute-long video, Castro addressed the cheating allegations and made the announcement of the breakup. He did not take long to get into the matter of discussion. He said:

“Long story short, Fernando and I are not together. We have not been together for about a month now.”

The YouTuber continued:

“Our relationship didn’t end in any bad terms.”

“We just ended because I felt that I wasn’t like feeling it anymore. There were no more ups, there was downs.”

In his video, Castro explained that the two were often “arguing over little things.”

The aforementioned cheating allegations were addressed by the former couple. Fernando took to Instagram stories to explain himself.

Though the Instagram story has since disappeared, YouTuber Sebastian Soto has addressed the same. In Soto’s video, he explained that Fernando admitted to kissing another man, but this took place after he had broken up with Castro in private.

Louie Castro confirmed Fernando’s Instagram story in his video as well. He assured his fans that the couple had already broken up.

Relationship history

Louie Castro and Fernando Flores had been dating since 2019, teasing their fans about seeing someone in private, until May 2020.

The two reportedly met at a Pride event. Though they went their separate ways that day, they bumped into each other the next day, where they learnt more about each other.

The first time Flores appeared on Louie Castro’s channel was in a video titled “BOYFRIEND RATED MY OUTFITS.”

Following the couple’s now public split, Fernando Flores is yet to address the breakup.

