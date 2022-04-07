Louis Vuitton x UNICEF bracelet collection: Where to buy, price, and more about Virgil Abloh designs

Louis Vuitton is upholding its ongoing partnership with UNICEF with a revival of the Silver Lockit Bracelet designed by Vigirl Abloh back in 2020. In continuation of the partnership to raise donations, the fashion house is launching four new colorways and codes for the Silver Lockit bracelet and in a first for the brand, a Doudou Louis teddy bear.

LV claims to have raised $14M USD for its donation to UNICEF since 2016. As usual, with this collection in 2022, $100 will be going to UNICEF for each Abloh-designed Lockit bracelet sold.

The Louis Vuitton x UNICEF partnership started in 2016 at the UNICEF Ball, with a #MAKEAPROMISE campaign, in which LV committed to raising funds and awareness to support UNICEF in providing access to water, nutrition, education, sanitation, health, and protection services for conflict-and-disaster affected children.

Children from countries such as Jordan, Malawi, Bangladesh, Mozambique, Syria, Nepal, Zimbabwe and elsewhere have been getting support from the campaign.

The LV campaign #MAKEAPROMISE is based upon the simple act of "pinky promise", popular among children. Supporters are invited to join LV in promising to help children in need.

Louis Vuitton

with Nilda Alberta, age 6, with her education pack. 1.6 million children are still in urgent need of humanitarian assistance since Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique and surrounding countries in March.

Supporters can wear bracelets and share photos of themselves, linking their pinkies online with the hashtag #MAKEAPROMISE. LV employees actively engage in supporting the work of the organization through individual fundraisers, payroll donations, and special fundraising events such as the LV World Run.

The employees even see the organization's work in action by traveling down to the location and learning about the challenges personally. Chosen employees become internal ambassadors and help raise awareness within the company to generate enthusiasm amongst employees.

By purchasing the Silver Lockit and the newly launched Doudou Louis Teddy bear, clients have the opportunity to help needy children in vulnerable situations. The Silver Lockit is inspired by the tumbler lock, invented by Georges Vuitton in 1890 to protect the precious belongings of clients.

Louis Vuitton designed the Silver Lockit bracelets and pendants for the #MAKEAPROMISE campaign as a symbol of promise to help children globally. The bracelet incorporates recycled organic cotton cords and recycled silver in the newly launched collection for the first time. The Lockit bracelet features the LV's signature circular logo and the iconic padlock.

BTS STYLE⁷

LOUIS VUITTON x UNICEF

• silver lockit bracelet black

$465

( artist made collection by bts )

The 'Silver Lockit x Doudou Louis Bracelet' is available in four new colorways including pink, celadon, blue, and black for $465. The Sterling silver Lockit bracelet is available to buy for $605 on the official e-commerce site.

The latest launch of the campaign, the Doudou Louis teddy bear, is available in rainbow pastel colors. The teddy bear is constructed from organically farmed cotton and adorns the monogrammed flower blue eyes and signature monogram textile. The teddy bear can be purchased for $955 on LV's official e-commerce site.

