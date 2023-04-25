Love After Music on Netflix: Release date, air time, trailer, what to expect, and more

Netflix is all set to add another exciting docu-series to its list of latest releases with Love After Music, an Argentine series based on the life of musician Fito Paez, one of the most exciting talents from the country's history. The eight-episode series will premiere on April 26, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am ET.

Fito Paez's artistic journey is like no other. Through eight episodes, Love After Music plans to trace the intricacies of this musical legend and delve into his process and work, as well. The series will also cover Paez's association with other musical artists and legends.

Netflix also released a trailer for Love After Music and it looks quite interesting at a glance.

Love After Music trailer: An Intimate exploration of art and the artist

Love After Music, or El amor después del amo, will follow Fito Paez's journey to the peak of artistic brilliance through three decades. This long time will see Paez evolve into the musician that we know today. It will also see him deal with grief, tragedy, triumphs, downfalls, indulgences, love affairs, and compositions, as it paves the way for one of the greatest that Argentina will ever see.

The trailer for the show is rather short, but gives a glimpse into the colorful and mystical world of Paez, with plenty of near-surreal sequences. It also sees parts of the musician's journey.

Produced by Fito Paez himself, alongside his brother-in-law Juan Pablo Kolodziej and Mariano Chihade, the series shares its name with Paez's seventh studio album, which has been critically acclaimed across the globe.

All eight episodes will premiere at once on Netflix.

All about Fito Paez

Rodolfo Páez Ávalos, or Fito Paez, is an Argentine rock and roll pianist, lyricist, singer-songwriter, and film director. He was born in Rosario in Santa Fe Province in 1963. As he shared his name with his father, he was nicknamed Rodolfito, which later became Fito, as we know it today.

A natural musician, Fito formed his first band when he was just 13 years old. In another year, he started performing solo in clubs. As soon as he passed out of high school, Fito started touring with several bands, becoming a known figure in the industry. He topped this up by producing some breathtaking albums, which were put together with the help of some of Argentina's most prominent musicians like Daniel Wirtz and Fabián Gallardo.

His success only increased with time as he turned his work into a more artistic direction, exploring themes like cultural influences, poverty, and exploitation, among others. This led him to become an international figure.

Speaking about his musical journey, the brilliant composer previously said to Billboard:

"I was born in 1963 and there was a piano at home. Someone was always playing the piano. We had these big get-togethers and my aunt played the piano, people sang and chatted. It’s like what James Joyce narrates in The Dubliners. That was part of popular culture back then. Two things were crucial: My mother was a great concert pianist, and my father was a great music lover."

After numerous awards and accolades showered at him throughout his career, he was finally awarded the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021, cementing his legacy in the world of Latin American music.

Paez is also noted for his work outside of music. He reportedly directed two films while carrying out his musical career, Vidas privadas (2001) and ¿De quién es el portaligas? (2007).

Love After Music will premiere on Netflix on April 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes