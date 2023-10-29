“Love is in the air”: Is Married to Medicine star Phaedra Parks dating anyone? Details explored

Married to Medicine is set to release a brand-new season soon, featuring Phaedra Parks, Lateasha Lunceford, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, and Quad Webb. A few old cast members will be returning again during this season, while some new cast members will also be entering the show with some exciting news for their fans.

This upcoming season of the show will introduce viewers to Parks's new romantic partner, Dr. O, and while it has been making headlines, Phaedra Parks recently revealed on Virtual Reali-Tea podcast that she has another mystery man in her life.

While she didn't reveal much information about this physician/ mystery man, she shared that during season 10 of the show, fans will learn more about her love life. She shared the following during this interview:

“You’ll have to watch to see what happens. But yeah, there might be another doctor that’s looming in the picture as well. Love is in the air, honey! Dr. O is definitely one of the most brilliant men that I’ve ever met and dated in my life. I haven’t been known for dating the smartest men, but he’s definitely super smart. He’s a cardiologist, he’s a sweetie pie.”

Furthermore, the show's upcoming season mentions the following description of Phaedra Parks, as to what fans can look forward to:

"Phaedra is making new friends, as well as a name for herself, in the world of holistic medicine while extending her Reiki expertise to the group to mend the broken relationships between Quad and the ladies."

Prior to this, Phaedra Parks was married to Apollo Nida back in 2009, but after some differences, the two decided to separate in 2017. Parks share two children with Apollo Nida, Ayden Nida, and Dylan Nida

Phaedra Parks on dating someone with a medical background

Even though there hasn't been much information about Dr. O and the mystery man, the upcoming season will hopefully clarify everything for fans. As part of this interview, Phaedra Parks also spoke about dating someone with medical training. She added the following:

“You know honey, if you want to keep something going, you’ve got to keep it to yourself now. TV has not been the best on relationships. Because my type has definitely not worked for me in the past, I had to make some adjustments. What I do like about doctors is they’re smart and if you’re having a heart attack — I seem to love cardiologists.”

Further, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks said:

“Doctors are definitely smart. The conversations are different and the goals are definitely different. Who doesn’t like ‘The Cosbys’? Like, that was the ultimate doctor-lawyer relationship. It’s a blessing to be able to reinvent yourself and to evolve, so I’m grateful to be here at this moment. It’s a great place to be in.”

The first episode of Married to Medicine will be released on its premiere date, which is November 5, 2023. This upcoming season's trailer was released on October 6, with the following description:

"The women of “Married to Medicine” are back and serving season 10 realness. The ladies are all looking to make a fresh start with new friendship dynamics and putting old rivalries to rest."

Be sure to catch the latest episode of Married to Medicine season 10 on Bravo on November 5, 2023.