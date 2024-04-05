Love is Blind: Chelsea opens up on hidden celebrity comparisons after Megan Fox fiasco

On the April 3 episode of After Curfew Podcast, Chelsea Blackwell revealed that she had told her Love is Blind co-star, ex-fiancé Jimmy Presnell that she looked like Adele and Katy Perry, but she got the most comments for her resemblance to Megan Fox.

Chelsea alleged that her comments about the other two celebrities got edited out of the final footage of Love is Blind season 6 and Jimmy too kept in mind only the Megan Fox remark, as it stuck with him the most. She added:

"They didn't show that I also say Adele and I also say Katy Perry."

For the unversed, Chelsea had left the internet divided when she told Jimmy that her celebrity doppelganger was Megan Fox, while the pair was talking to each other from the pods on season 6.

What did Love is Blind star Chelsea say about her other celebrity comparisons?

Talking about the deleted Love is Blind footage where she told Jimmy that she also looked like Adele and Katy Perry, Chelsea explained on After Curfew Podcast:

"Put all those girls together, they look nothing alike. He just heard what he wanted to hear and ran with it."

Chelsea added that she had told Jimmy not to get "too excited" when she discussed about her resemblance to Megan Fox.

The reality TV star also revealed that Jimmy told her that he was a look-alike of a famous professional athlete - San Francisco 49'ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who is now engaged to model and actress, Olivia Culpo. Chelsea said she couldn't tell what he looked like back then because they didn't have a phone to google it.

In Love is Blind season 6, Jimmy said in a confessional that he felt like Chelsea had "lied" to him about looking like Megan Fox, although he was still attracted to his then-fiancé. Many fans on the internet also said that they didn't think Chelsea looked anything like Megan, while others said they saw a resemblance.

After the internet frenzy this created, Chelsea spoke to Entertainment Tonight about reaching out to Megan herself and messaging her. She stated:

"I did reach out to her, and I was like, 'I'm so sorry I did this to you'."

Chelsea said she was still waiting for Megan to respond to it.

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell's relationship after they ended things on Love is Blind season 6

As per their interview with People Magazine, Chelsea and Jimmy dated each other for a few days after Jimmy backed out of marrying Chelsea a few days before their Love is Blind wedding was to take place.

However, during the Nick Viall Files podcast last month, Chelsea admitted that it was a short-lived affair as they parted ways soon after. She also said that they were "just friends" now and had a healthy friendly relationship. Talking about if she'd ever date Jimmy again, Chelsea said:

"There is absolutely nothing going on. I've seen what I needed to see. I've been told no multiple times with him. So we are not doing that crap again."

In her interview with People magazine on March 6, Chelsea had confessed to feeling like she "was completely out of left field" when Jimmy stepped back from marrying her on Love is Blind. She said she felt like she was on the moon, and "so in love" before Jimmy snapped her out of it and ended things.

All six seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.