Love is Blind season 6 reunion update: Where does Chelsea and Jimmy's relationship stand?

On the reunion episode of Love is Blind season 6, the final dent in Chelsea and Jimmy's relationship was discussed just as it was for the rest of the couples this season. Jimmy and Chelsea, however, seem to be on friendly terms now after they parted ways in episode 11 of Love is Blind season 6.

In the reunion episode that aired on March 13, on Netflix, Jimmy and Chelsea addressed the last argument that made them split, in a segment that had the married couples from former seasons of Love is Blind ask questions to the season 6 contestants on the couch.

Apart from Jimmy and Chelsea's relationship, the reunion episode also saw Clay speaking about his refusal to marry AD at the altar, Kenneth's decision change, Jeramey's revelation of dating Sarah Ann since they finished filming, and AD's confession of going on dates with Matthew.

What did Jimmy and Chelsea talk about on the reunion episode of Love is Blind season 6?

In her conversations on the reunion episode, Chelsea showed regrets over her last argument with Jimmy, which pushed him to end their relationship. Jimmy admitted to having dragged their relationship after their argument because it was difficult for him to let go of the person he loved. The duo seemed like they had made peace after their time on Love is Blind season 6.

During the reunion episode, they looked back at their relationship when Micah from season 4 of the show had a question for Jimmy. She asked him what his friend thought of Chelsea sharing their little secret with the world. She referred to Chelsea and Jimmy's last fight, where Chelsea had pointed out that Jimmy still hung out with a friend he had slept with in the past.

This was after Jimmy had introduced his three girlfriends to Chelsea, and told her about his "little secret" in confidence, since he didn't want to hide anything from the woman he was about to get married to, according to what he said at the reunion.

Responding to the question, Jimmy said, "She[his friend] didn't deserve that, and she[his friend] didn't love hearing it." Chelsea said,

"I could never apologize enough for how horrible I feel for bringing it up and ruining that trust...Cause it ruined everything."

She then apologized to Jimmy for the argument that blew up and pushed him to end their relationship.

Addressing the feud, Jimmy admitted that it was a game-changing moment for him and that he could see from the episode that he never felt the same way about Chelsea after the argument.

Jimmy and Jessica's argument on Love is Blind season 6 reunion

Jessica, Jimmy's ex-pod boo, admitted to being on good terms with Chelsea, but said she couldn't say the same about her relationship with Jimmy. She had her grievances with Jimmy about a recent interview where he didn't paint her in a good light.

Referring to a pod date, Jimmy said in an interview that Jessica had "stormed off" from a date within 10 minutes. Jessica called out his lie and claimed to have talked to him for more than an hour before mutually deciding to end the date. She then asked for receipts, and receipts were shown.

The episode proved that Jimmy indeed was lying in his interview by showing viewers their pod date which lasted for more than two hours before ending on a mutual decision.

All the six seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream only on Netflix.