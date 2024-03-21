Watch: Travis Kelce mimics Love is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell's "I'm clingy" dialogue

Love is Blind wrapped season 6 with a reunion segment on March 13 but even after meeting its conclusion, the Netflix show continues to entertain viewers. Recently, NFL champion Travis Kelce was spotted encouraging his brother Jason to watch the latest installment of Love is Blind.

The incident occurred during his appearance on the episode of the New Heights podcast, released on Wednesday, March 20. But what stole the limelight was the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s impersonation of season 6 contestant Chelsea Blackwell.

The 31-year-old flight attendant garnered significant traction on the Netflix show for being in a love quadrangle with Jimmy Presnell, Jessica Vestal, and Trevor Sova. Her constant meltdowns, controversial comparison to Megan Fox, and whining antics also became major talking points among viewers.

Travis Kelce recently joined the bandwagon by mimicking her “I’m clingy” dialogue, thereby leaving the internet in complete splits.

Travis Kelce impersonates Love is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell

On the March 20 episode of New Heights, Travis and his brother indulged in discussing if any TV show has caught their attention lately. This prompted the Kansas City Chiefs superstar to convince Jason he should watch Love is Blind. The NFL champion implied the Netflix reality show is entertaining by drawing its comparison to Catching Kelce, a 2016 dating show aired on E!

Following a Bachelor-inspired theme, Catching Kelce witnessed Travis going on a love spree to find a potential female suitor from each US state. He said:

“Jason, you gotta watch Love Is Blind, man. It’s the worst trash ever. It is worse than Catching Kelce, but it is so f**king good.”

Travis Kelce followed the statement by referring to season 6 contestant Chelsea Blackwell:

“Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and to just hear her.”

The offer was turned down by Jason, who firmly responded “I’m not watching it.” However, Travis continued to request him but to no avail as Jason quickly added:

“No, I’m not watching that trash. I’m not encouraging Netflix or any of these other subscription channels to make any more of this nonsense bullsh*t.”

To make his case strong, Travis then proceeded to poke fun at Chelsea Blackwell by mimicking one of her meltdowns. The witty moment saw him jokingly repeat Chelsea’s dialogue “You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy? Really?” with a weird expression on his face. As soon as a snippet of the podcast was shared on Instagram, the reel managed to amass significant traction online.

Love is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell reacts to Travis Kelce’s video

Chelsea Blackwell reacts to Travis Kelce's video (Image via Instagram/@newheightshow)

The comment section of Travis Kelce’s impersonation video was filled with a barrage of funny responses from Love is Blind viewers. The clip quickly also caught the attention of season 6 contestants Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell.

“JASON, I repeat….don’t do it,” Chelsea wrote in the comments to stop Jason from watching the show. On the other hand, Jimmy responded saying, “Oooof.” Netflix joined the bandwagon writing, “All I heard was 'it’s so f**king good.’”

Chelsea also shared a separate reel on Instagram to express she feels “mortified” after watching Travis impersonate her. She stated in the clip:

“I just got the most mortifying news. Um, I really feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me. And the only outlet that this man knows my name or not even know my name, knows me is from whining like a baby back b*tch.”

Chelsea laughed it off and concluded the reel with a special message for Travis’ girlfriend:

“Taylor Swift, if you’re watching it with him, please stop.”

Love is Blind season 6 is available to stream on Netflix.