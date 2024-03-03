‘That’s a tough comparison’: Megan Fox’s ex Brian Austin Green reacts to Love is Blind star Chelsea’s comment

Love is Blind season 6 has garnered significant buzz over cast member Chelsea Blackwell's controversial Megan Fox comparison. During one of the pod dates, the 31-year-old flight attendant told her potential suitor Jimmy Presnell, about often getting told that she resembles Transformers bombshell Megan Fox.

After this remark, Chelsea was subjected to massive backlash online. Now, Megan Fox's ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green has weighed in on the social media uproar. "Oh, Chelsea! What a pickle," he said during an interaction with TMZ.

The actor, well known for the portrayal of David Silver on Beverly Hills, 90210, told the publication it was a "tough comparison" that Chelsea shouldn't have ever made. He said:

"Megan is a very one of a kind beauty. It's why a lot of people say she's possibly the most beautiful woman in the world. She has a very incredible look to her, so that's a tough comparison I think for anyone to make."

However, amid the heated online uproar, Brian believes people should cut Chelsea "some slack."

Brian Austin Green's advice to Love is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell

The Anger Management fame Brian thinks it wasn't the "best thing" to say on Chelsea's part when she was on a show called "Love is Blind" as it opens people up to criticism. However, Brian has also offered the reality star some words of encouragement. He advised:

"Stay in your lane, Chelsea. Keep your head up. Don't listen to everybody else. Be proud of yourself and move on. This will die soon."

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox share three sons Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River. The couple confirmed their split in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage. Megan Fox is currently engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), who has a daughter named Casie from a previous relationship.

More about the Megan Fox fiasco on Love is Blind season 6

After sharing the Megan Fox resemblance, Chelsea quickly expressed doubts about the comparison but attributed her dark hair and blue eyes to be potential factors. She said during the sight unseen date:

“It's just because I have dark hair and blue eyes. But I don't see it, so don't get excited.”

Jimmy Presnell appeared quite elated by the remark and jokingly asked, “Can we get married?” When the pair eventually came face-to-face, he expressed his disappointment about the Megan Fox remark in a confessional:

“She definitely lied to me about how she looked. Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter. I am very attracted to her. I can work with that.”

Addressing the online uproar, Chelsea told E! News that her remark was blown out of proportion. According to her, it was a "silly comment" made in nothing but a "goofy" manner and it appears shocking to her that people are mad about it. The Love is Blind season 6 star also confessed she has reached out to Megan Fox on social media to extend an apology to her.

Chelsea told E! News:

“I reached out to Megan and I just apologized to her. I’m like sis, 'I'm so sorry I included you in this mess’. It’s so silly.”

Watch Love is Blind season 6 season finale on Wednesday (March 6) on Netflix.