Love Is Blind season 6 episode 12 trailer breakdown- 4 major takeaways

While fans are sad over Love is Blind season 6 coming to an end, they are equally curious about its finale episode 12, which will release on March 6. Understanding the fan frenzy, the makers of the show have also perfectly hinted at what might go down in the last episode in its trailer, which was attached at the end of episode 11.

The trailer spoils major things about the final episode as it shows the Love is Blind season 6 wedding with an outdoorsy summer vibe. It shows two brides dressed in white, one of whom is Amy and the other is AD. However, Chelsea is nowhere to be seen in the video.

The four major takeaways from the trailer of Love Is Blind season 6 episode 12

1) Amy walks down the aisle

While her face is concealed to maintain suspicion about who walked down the aisle, Amy is clearly recognized by her Disney princess-like wedding dress, which was shopped and tried on by her in episode 11 of Love Is Blind season 6. While trying the dress on, Amy styled it with a tiara, which the bride in the trailer was wearing.

Amy and Johnny's decision doesn't come as a surprise, as they were possibly the strongest couple in the show. On their final pre-wedding date on episode 11, they confirmed their surety for each other as life partners.

2) AD is seen in the white dress

When Vanessa Lachey accompanied the ladies to their wedding dress shopping on episode 11, AD's trials got everyone emotional. She looked beautiful in white, with a long train that said, "Till death do us part."

AD's face was also kept out like Amy's, but her train with the bold-lettered words was captured, clearly pointing towards her bridal transformation.

AD and Clay have stuck through their relationship since they got engaged, with little to no differences of opinion. They also happily discussed their lives as a married couple and as parents on their pre-wedding date, which acted as signs that ascertained the possibility of their marriage.

3) Chelsea wasn't spotted in Love Is Blind season 6 episode 12 trailer

Episode 11 was left on a cliffhanger as Jimmy asked Chelsea about her views on marrying him and cut before she said anything. Fans were left wondering if she would indeed say yes or give it a second thought. Her being MIA from the trailer has created even more suspense.

Chelsea and Jimmy have come a long way in episode 11 after getting into fights in the previous episodes. The resilience in their relationship became apparent as they bounced back after their fight in episode 10. Chelsea looked like she had a good time on their pre-wedding date at the amusement park. So, she is more likely to say yes to marrying Jimmy than not.

4) Love Is Blind season 6 has an outdoor summer wedding

The wedding setup in Love Is Blind season 6 episode 12 trailer looks stunning, as violinists play romantic melodies on the side and the site is decorated with beautiful pastel summer flowers.

The open-air venue has guests' chairs placed on lush green lawns. The guests are seen entering through a specially decorated gate as the narrator says, "Now is the time to decide if Love Is Blind."

The finale episode of Love is Blind season 6 will drop on March 6 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix.