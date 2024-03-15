Love Is Blind: Sarah Ann and Chelsea Blackwell's online conflict explained

Love Is Blind season 6 reunion, which was released on Wednesday, March 13, brought to light numerous revelations, confrontations, and confessions from cast members. One of the topics discussed was the icy reception that Sarah Ann received from the women in the group.

The reality star was subjected to public backlash after DM’ing her pod-ex, Jeramey Lutinski, while he was still engaged to Laura Dadisman. Besides the text, she also met Jeramey off-camera, and the duo spent the night together, both insisting they only chatted during the secret meeting.

Before the reunion aired on Netflix, cast member Chelsea Blackwell appeared to have thrown shade at Sarah for “stealing someone’s man” in a now-deleted TikTok video. Responding to the clip, Sarah alleged that Chelsea attempted to direct public heat on her with the controversial statement.

Love Is Blind star Sarah Ann reacts to Chelsea’s deleted video

According to US Weekly, Sarah Ann posted a video on TikTok on March 13 with a sarcastic message addressing Chelsea. Though Sarah claimed she has no beef with her co-star, she implied Chelsea cannot “take the heat” from audiences. She also used “uncomfy” in her statement, a word that many believe was likely a reference to Chelsea's outburst while arguing with Jimmy on Love is Blind.

Sarah reportedly said in her video:

“So, I heard that Chelsea uploaded a video trying to deflect her haters onto me, which I think she deleted, but that’s OK because I have no problem with Chelsea. I like Chelsea. I think you should know that some people can take the heat and some people cannot. So, y’all try to make her too uncomfy.”

Chelsea Blackwell reacts to Sarah Ann’s TikTok statement

Chelsea Blackwell's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@chelseadblackwell)

After the release of the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion, Chelsea hosted a Q&A session on Instagram to interact with the viewers on a personal level. A user brought up Sarah Ann’s TikTok post, asking Chelsea her thoughts on the sarcastic statements made against her.

The reality star claimed she deleted the video because it contained too many profanities. Chelsea also doubled down on what she said about "stealing someone’s man" being true:

“So, this is why I deleted my videos. One, I said the F-word a little too much and my mom would’ve beat my butt. I did delete it. But basically in my video, I just said, ‘Man, I’m reading the comments and y’all hate me, but at least I didn’t steal someone’s man!’ Honestly, it’s the truth. I just cried a lot. I wasn’t even holding in on her specifically.”

Chelsea and Sarah butt heads at Love Is Blind season 6 reunion

Viewers witnessed Chelsea Blackwell throwing shades at Sarah Ann multiple times during the reunion segment. When Jeramey and Sarah’s secret meeting was brought up, Chelsea raised fingers at the duo, stating, “I’ve never stayed up till 5 a.m. just chatting.”

Later, host Vanessa Lachey discussed Sarah’s relationship with other women in the group. The reality star revealed that she doesn’t talk to anyone. Upon listening to her response, Chelsea clapped back:

“That’s because she likes to unfollow us and still follow our fiances at the lake day, which I thought strange.”

Another instance when Chelsea took a shot at Sarah and Jeramey’s relationship arrived when the former hinted that not everything was well in their paradise. Chelsea revealed she met Jeramey twice after the experiment, and both times he and Sarah were broken up. Chelsea said:

“I’ve seen you twice. I asked if you were still with Sarah Ann and you said no.”

Tune in to Netflix to catch up on all the drama of the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion.