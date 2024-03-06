Love is Blind star Jeramey Lutinksi breaks silence after public backlash on Sarah Ann jet ski moment

Love is Blind star Jeramey Lutinksi has reacted to the public uproar on his and Sarah Ann's jet ski moment shown on episode 11 of season 6. Titled Roller Coaster of Love, the episode focused on the dramatic break-up of Jeramey Lutinksi and Laura Dadisman.

But what shocked fans more was Jeramey's move of going on a jet ski ride with his pod ex Sarah Ann, just moments after calling off his engagement with Laura. A barrage of Love is Blind viewers, pretty upset with his behavior, lashed out at Jeramey on social media for not taking accountability for his mistake.

On Tuesday, March 5, the Love is Blind's official Instagram handle shared the infamous moment, prompting Jeramey to break his silence on the matter. The reality star said in the comment section:

"I don't condone how I acted during this. I'm even watching this back like 'WTF?'"

Jeramey, Sarah, and Laura's love triangle on Love is Blind season 6 explained

During the pod dates, Jeramey was conflicted about choosing between Sarah and Laura sight unseen. However, after multiple discussions with Laura on family and upbringing, he chose to get engaged with her. But the duo's happiness was shortlived soon after they returned from their exclusive holiday in the Dominican Republic.

Sarah Ann slid into Jeramey's DM implying if he ever wishes to change his decision, she'll be ready to catch up with him. Though Jeramey discussed the text message with his fiancée, he didn't completely turn down Sarah's offer. They secretly met off-camera and spent the night together, however, the exes maintain they didn't cross any line insisting they were only talking to get closure.

Laura, upset with Jeramey's behavior, stormed off their shared apartment. When the engaged couple finally met at a pool party, the discussion didn't go well leading them to call off their engagement. After the breakup, Jeramey had a private conversation with Sarah Ann at the pool party, post which the exes decided to go on a jet ski ride together.

Simultaneously, Laura's emotional confessional played on-screen. She broke down noting:

“Do I respect Sarah Ann? Not so much. Do I think she was right in her f------ actions? Not so much. But it’s like, he’s (Jeramey) the one that made a commitment to me. He’s the one that got down on one f**king knee and asked for my hand in marriage. He’s the one that was supposed to protect my f**king heart."

Love is Blind fans did not appreciate Jeramey and Sarah's antics of rubbing their flirtatious banter on Laura's face only moments after the engagement was called off.

After the jet ski moment was shared on the Netflix show's Instagram, reacting to the post was also AD aka Amber Desiree, who called out Sarah Ann for texting Jeramey at the pool party. She responded with a 'grabs bag and leaves' gif.

Meanwhile, Jessica Vestal who branded Sarah's move "profoundly inappropriate" during her appearance on The Viall Files podcast, took to the comment section to write:

"If audacious was a scene on a TV show."

Love is Blind season 6 will air episode 12 on Wednesday, March 6.