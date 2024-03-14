Love Is Blind: Sarah Ann and Laura Dadisman's "pick-me girl" conflict explained

Love Is Blind season 6 released a reunion episode on Wednesday, March 13, via Netflix. The special was filmed in the presence of a live audience along with surprise guests, who were the show’s alum couples. Host Nick and Vanessa Lachey discussed all the allegations and claims made against the returning season 6 cast members in a tell-all interaction.

One of the major talking points became Sarah Ann and Laura Dadisman’s “pick me” girl conflict. Viewers have witnessed Jeramey Lutinski getting engaged to Laura and then secretly meeting his pod ex Sarah off camera on Love Is Blind season 6.

During their secret rendezvous, Sarah and Jeramey stayed up until 5 a.m. together, but the duo insisted they were just chatting and did not cross any boundaries.

In the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion, it was revealed that Jeramey had been dating Sarah for a year after calling off his engagement to Laura. At one point during their confrontation, Laura called Jeramey a “clown” when Sarah chimed in the conversation, accusing Laura of being a “pick-me” girl.

“Pick-me” girl conflict on Love Is Blind season 6 reunion explained

The heated discussion began soon after it was announced Sarah and Jeramey weren’t only dating, but the couple also moved in together. Laura, who joined the Love Is Blind reunion segment over a Zoom call, reacted to Jeramey’s current relationship status.

While discussing the events of how her engagement was called off on the show, a disagreement arose between the exes, and Jeramey said:

“I’ll take my lumps for what I actually did, but I’m not gonna have it continue to be painted to be worse than that.”

Laura grew upset over Jeramey’s comment and accused him:

“You’ve never taken accountability. You’ve never flat-out apologized. You’re a clown. You’re sitting there lie after lie.”

Sarah Ann joined the conversation after hearing Jeramey being called a “clown” and snapped:

“You (Laura) should relax, calling someone a clown when you told him sh*t about me in the pods the entire time, saying that I’m a pick-me girl? You’re the pick-me girl.

To which Laura replied, “You’re a pick-me girl, please. You’re not a girl’s girl.” Meanwhile, Jeramey continued to maintain that he was just talking with Sarah Ann until 5 in the morning, when they secretly met. Cast member Chelsea Blackwell joined the conversation, insinuating that she has never stayed up with someone all night “just chatting."

Sarah Ann couldn’t fathom why everyone was shocked to discover she was talking to Jeramey until 5 in the morning. She even clarified that he was never invited into her house during the meeting. Laura decided to take the high road, noting she didn’t care what they did behind her back and saying, “I think they’re both disgusting.”

Sarah Ann getting an “icy reception” at the lake party was also discussed at the reunion when Jessica Vestal admitted she removed the former from a group chat. Jessica highlighted that it was done so because everyone felt that she “handled the situation more respectfully.”

Laura opened up about how her 96-year-old grandmother was preparing to get on a flight for her wedding. She exclaimed disappointment over letting Jeramey meet her family because it was only hours later that he decided to meet Sarah. Laura expected the duo to come to the reunion with humility and an apology. She expressed:

“I understand you guys are together now, whatever that’s fine, but this was my real life, my real fiance, my real engagement, my real wedding that was made a mockery of by the two of you. And then you come here with heat towards me like I did something wrong.”

After Laura’s heartfelt piece was said, Sarah ended up issuing an apology to her. The Love Is Blind season 6 star noted:

“In my pursuit of love, hearts got broken. And I apologize for that. That’s not what I wanted, Laura. That’s not what I wanted. I’m sorry.”

Jeramey followed up the statement with an apology of his own:

“I will still maintain that nothing happened between Sarah Ann and I that night. It was wrong, should not have done it. That’s not her fault. That’s absolutely on me, and I’m sorry for that.”

Those interested can tune in to Netflix to catch up with all the drama on the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion.