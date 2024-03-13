"I caught him:" Love is Blind star Jeramey's ex makes shocking cheating claims

Love is Blind star Jeramey Lutinski’s ex-fiancée, Brittany Mcliverty, recently recalled how they broke up, after he called off his engagement with Laura Dadisman on season 6 of the Netflix show.

The woman alleged “I caught him lying” after discovering his real-time activity via location-sharing, as per Business Insider. She suggested that Jeramey was with another woman, whom he sought out through a dating application.

Jeramey’s previous engagement was brought to light on social media after Brittany dropped a comment on Laura Dadisman’s Instagram comment section, implying that he broke his engagement with her in 2022 to participate in the Netflix show:

“Did he (Jeramey) ever tell you about his ex fiancée from right before you? Surely not… or the house WE sold a week or two before he filmed for this show?” she commented.

Jeramey's ex suggests she found out about him cheating in the same way that Laura did on Love is Blind season 6

Brittany revealed to Business Insider that she began dating Jeramey in March 2020 and the ex-couple got engaged that same year in December. She told the publication that one of the factors that ended their engagement in mid-October 2022 was that he allegedly cheated on her with a woman he “sought out on a dating app.”

The ex-fiancée suggested she caught his infidelity in the same way that Laura Dadisman discovered his secret rendezvous with Sarah Ann via location-sharing. Brittany claimed:

"He was sharing his exact location on Snapchat with all of his 'friends' and didn't realize it. That was how I caught him lying about where he was. He was telling me he was in a different location and I could see exactly where he was."

She continued:

"I could see him in real-time, as he was driving home, so essentially the exact same way as Laura would've seen on her end. When he got home, I discovered that he sought the other woman out on a dating app."

After Brittany Mcliverty spoke about their previous engagement publicly, Jeramey took to Instagram to maintain he wasn’t living with his ex by the time he began filming the show. However, the ex-fiancée claims she believed they were still together going “back and forth” when he applied for the Love is Blind casting. She noted:

“I had several reasons that I suspect he applied/was interviewing with casting while we were still living together. But I do not have proof of that."

Brittany revealed that she had reached out to both Laura Dadisman and Sarah Ann on social media, but didn’t hear back from Laura, while Sarah “immediately blocked” her.

Love is Blind star Jeramey responds to allegation

In an Instagram video that he posted following Brittany's comment under Laura's post, Jeramey revealed that his pod dates knew well about his past relationship and that he did not keep his engagement a “secret.” The Love is Blind star claimed his reservations about his previous engagement was well-documented, but the footage did not make it in the final cut.

He also clarified that he wasn’t living with his ex while participating in the pod. Jeramey said their shared house was “sold a week or two” before the filming began. He said

“This whole process had not even begun until I was out and on my own. Additionally, yes my home sold a week or two before filming. Listed in October or November, sold in March. Wasn’t living in it while it was listed. Idk if anyone else was trying to sell a place at that specific time, but it was not a short process.”

The Love is Blind star concluded the video noting that he doesn’t want to give this topic any more attention.