"I definitely did not expect it": Love is Blind's Chelsea reacts to breakup with Jimmy

Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell did not make it to the altar in episode 12 of Love is Blind season 6, which aired on March 6. Throughout their journey on the speed-dating reality show, the couple encountered several rough patches. Be it Jimmy calling Chelsea "clingy" or the latter voicing her insecurities, the duo braved a tumultuous time on the series until Jimmy decided to end the relationship.

Their breakup conversation shown onscreen wasn’t cordial, and in a recent interview with People, Chelsea revealed she did not expect them to part ways. The 31-year-old flight attendant and event planner said:

"Not at all. I definitely did not expect it. It was completely out of left field."

According to Chelsea, they were in a "good spot," and until the events that led to their last date, she recalled being "over the moon."

Chelsea Blackwell addresses breakup on Love is Blind season 6

From where Chelsea was navigating their romantic relationship, she could reportedly remember being in "love" and working on their issues. They appeared to be at an "amazing spot," at least for her, which is why she was "taken aback" by the breakup conversation. The moment occurred after the duo went for their wedding shopping and were preparing for D-day.

Jimmy and Chelsea also went on a date at an adventure park before the former said he wasn’t ready to tie the knot. The 28-year-old software sales professional explained he loves Chelsea to "death," but he wasn’t prepared to settle down with her. In episode 12, the Love is Blind star told her:

"Every day, you've done exactly what I would want in a wife. I love you to death and I want a relationship with you. And I want us to work so bad. But I don't want to go to the altar. I can't."

Chelsea broke down after listening to Jimmy's reservations and accused him of wasting her time. Recalling the moment, the flight attendant told People:

"I think I even mentioned to him, I'm like, 'Man, did you just wait all day so you can enjoy this theme park? Just us? What in the heck?' So yeah, that was a shock."

Despite the ending of their story not being happy, Chelsea takes relief in the fact that Jimmy broke off their engagement in private rather than doing it at the altar. The 31-year-old reveals that Jimmy was concerned about embarrassing and wasting their loved one’s time. The Love is Blind star admitted to the publication:

"He was very concerned about [that]. He was very vocal with me the whole time, and he just really did not want my family to travel and my friends to waste their time and come out there if he knew for sure he was going to say no."

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell were one of the five couples who made it past the pod dates in season 6 of Love is Blind. Jeramey Lutinski and Laura Dadisman broke off their engagement at the pool party after the latter confronted Jeramey about secretly meeting and spending the night with his pod ex Sarah Ann.

Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham parted ways soon after returning from their vacation in the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, Clay Gravesande faced massive backlash for leaving AD, aka Amber Desiree, at the altar. The only couple to say ‘I do’ to each other was Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre.

Viewers can stream Love is Blind season 6 on Netflix.