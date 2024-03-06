Love is Blind Season 6: Is Amy still with Johnny? 

Love is Blind season 6 has once again proved that love indeed is blind because Amy and Johnny, possibly one of the best couples of season 6, ended up getting married on episode 12 of the show, which aired on March 6 at 3 am ET.

After a sure-looking Clay refused to marry AD at the altar, fans got skeptical about the outcome of Amy's wedding with Johnny. The viewers held their breaths till they heard them both saying yes and becoming the only couple to have tied the knot in Love is Blind season 6.

At the wedding, Amy expressed her feelings, saying, "I love your soul," while Johnny reciprocated, saying, "I can't wait," before they both responded with I dos at the pastor's call.

However, given that the show was filmed a year ago, per ET, the couple kept their relationship status a secret when asked.

Johnny and Amy's wedding on Love is Blind, season 6, episode 12

Their wedding day started with Amy and Johnny getting ready in their chambers with their friends and families. Amy's family got emotional as her dad gave an empowering speech to his daughter. They couldn't contain their tears when they saw Amy in a white dress.

Amy was walked down the aisle by her father and her brother. After both Amy and Johnny said yes to each other, the newlywed couple kissed each other.

At their after-party, Amy's father called Johnny his son and congratulated the couple. He also raised a toast to the unison of their families. Johnny finished the episode by saying,

"I feel like if you do it the right way, and really really commit to it, love is blind."

"If you really dive into the waters, it's gonna be a little cold. It's gonna be a little uncomfortable, but once you get used to it Love is Blind," he added.

Johnny McIntyre and Amy Tiffany's journey to marriage on Love is Blind season 6

They were an instant fit in the pods and were the first couple to get engaged on Love Is Blind season 6. While in the pods, Amy freely opened up to Johnny about her brother, who was on the autism spectrum and was cared for by her father. She stated that she truly loved him and would put him over anything else in life.

Johnny's respect for her rose even more and he said, "I love the person you are. I love everything you've gone through. And I don't ever want to change you, no matter what," which made Amy even happier.

When they saw each other for the first time, they admitted that they would've never chosen people like each other in real life. While Johnny believed Amy was way out of his league, Amy said, "I honestly wouldn't have approached somebody that looked like him in the real world because I always had my fixations on ethnic men."

But despite the difference in tastes, they stuck together out of love and finally went on to marry each other.

On their honeymoon, Amy made it clear that she wouldn't go forward with their wedding if her father said so, because he was against the process of Love is Blind. But their relationship strengthened even more when they crossed this hurdle and convinced her father.

Love is Blind season 6 reunion episode airs on Netflix on March 13 at 9 pm ET.