Love is Blind: Top 5 Sizzling Hot Couples, Ranked

Love is Blind, a Netflix reality TV series has achieved massive success and consistent positive reviews since its premiere on February 13, 2020. Due to its popularity, this dating show has birthed spinoffs such as Love is Blind: Brazil and Love is Blind: Japan, following a similar format in which cast members search for love.

Love is Blind is based on a social experiment in which contestants form genuine bonds through emotional connection. They are only allowed to meet after their engagement and then have to face the challenge of navigating physical intimacy with their previously established bond in the pods.

There are many successful stories of cast members for whom the experiment worked. Here, we will dive deeper into the lives of five couples who made it to the end even after the show ended.

Top 5 Sizzling Hot Couples from Love is Blind

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton

Love is Blind season 1 couple Lauren and Cameron instantly connected after getting to know each other more, during their time in the pods. Their love progressed further after they met in person and each other's families. Lauren and Cameron are one of the only two couples from the first few seasons who made it to the end and are still together.

Their chemistry and attraction were evident onscreen.

Tiffany Pennywell Brown and Brett Brown

Tiffany and Bret from season 4 were head over heels for each other even before they met. Their relationship was smooth as both of them expressed genuine interest in each other. Tiffany and Bret were more than just physically attracted, they communicated their needs with one another which is why there was no drama involving the two.

They discussed sensitive topics and had deep conversations surrounding families, careers, money, and feelings.

Alexa And Brennon Lemieux

Despite Alexa and Brennon's differences, the two were able to build a strong long-lasting connection with one another. Brennon was an introvert meanwhile Alexa was loud and outspoken, their family backgrounds differed too.

In contrast to her partner, who was from a middle-class background, Alexa was from a wealthy family. The two however didn't let their differences pull them apart, Brennon was even ready to convert to Judaism for Alexa.

Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski and Zack Goytowski

Love Is Blind season 4 cast members Bliss and Zack initially didn't get along well as Zack chose Irina Solomonova in the pods. After getting engaged to Irina, the two broke up and he reconnected with his fellow co-star Bliss.

Bliss decided to give Zack a chance to see where their love story heads. The two have been living happily together ever since and are welcoming a baby together. Despite Zack's unwell experience, he couldn't ignore the attraction he felt toward Bliss in the show.

Amber And Matt Barnett

Amber and Matt unexpectedly lasted. Even though viewers could sense their chemistry, Matt was unsure about pursuing a relationship with Amber. During his time in the pods, he had emotionally connected with his co-star Jessica. But years later, since Love is Blind season 1 has ended, the two have been together.

On their social media accounts, the outgoing couple posts pictures with each other consistently updating their fans about their lives.

To binge-watch previous seasons of Love is Blind, stream all episodes on Netflix.